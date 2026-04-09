18-year-old accused of armed robbery ‘invents’ medical emergency to attend Collide

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for armed robbery was fined yesterday after lying about a medical emergency to attend the Collide cooler fete over the holiday weekend.

Alexander Huyler, 18, breached his curfew in his armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery case at 1.08am on April 6.

Huyler pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson, the prosecutor, said the defendant called for permission to go out, claiming he needed medical attention.

However, monitoring data later showed he was near the cooler fete that night.

The magistrate admonished Huyler for lying and breaching his bail so brazenly.

He was fined $500 or one month in prison.



