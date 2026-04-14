BUT rejects second pay offer; gives Govt three days to respond

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Union of Teachers has given the government until tomorrow (Wednesday) to submit a revised counter-proposal on salary increases and other benefits for educators after rejecting its second offer.

Union president Belinda Wilson set the deadline after sharing the results of a recent membership survey on the government’s latest financial counter proposal.

She did not say what action would follow if no response is received, though The Tribune understands industrial action could be an option.

It marks the second rejection by the union and officials have declined to disclose details of either the government’s offer or the union’s demands.

Ms Wilson said 90 percent of surveyed teachers voted to reject the government’s second financial counter-proposal, while 95 percent supported a three-year agreement.

The majority of members also backed giving the Davis administration three days to respond.

“Three days,” she said in a voice-note. “I've already sent the union's position to Prime Minister Davis, to the chief consultant and the government's negotiating team. I'm awaiting their response.”

Bernard Evans, the chief labour consultant, yesterday acknowledged receiving Ms Wilson’s communication, but declined to discuss negotiations in the media.

“We’ve taken her counter proposal. We haven’t collectively looked at it. Like I said, we received it last night, so our side will meet to go over her counter because she did add a few additional stuff to look at,” he said.

As for the union’s three-day deadline, he could not say whether the government would comply, adding that there is a chain of command that must advise on the way forward.