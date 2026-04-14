Davis says Grand Bahama on rebound, warns Port Authority

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis declared that Grand Bahama is on the rebound during a rally last night, pointing to investment, job creation and long-awaited developments on the island.

Speaking at rally in West End, Mr Davis said a “new chapter” has begun for Grand Bahama, with visible signs of economic recovery now taking shape.

“People are working again. The new Freeport Health Campus is going up. Serious investments are in motion. The Shipyard is growing. Grand Bahamians are upskilling,” he said.

Mr Davis also referenced a recent Grand Lucian related announcement by MSC Cruises, saying it validates the government’s long-standing efforts to secure meaningful investment for the island.

He believes that the PLP candidates in Grand Bahama – Ginger Moxey, Mp for Pineridge; Kingsley Smith, Mp for West Grand Bahama; Parko Deal, candidate for Central Grand Bahama, and Eddie Whan, candidate in Marco City - will ensure continued progress.

Mr Davis pointed to a recent arbitration involving the Grand Bahama Port Authority, saying the government took decisive action to hold the entity accountable. He inaccurately claimed the administration won the arbitration.

“For far too long, a private authority has been collecting fees and concessions, but they haven’t been living up to their part of the bargain,” he said.

“The days of licence fees without accountability are numbered. The Port has been put on notice: the Bahamian people will not keep subsidizing private profits while our communities crumble.”

He added that the government intends to take a firm approach moving forward.

“We will use every legal tool, every regulatory power, every ounce of political strength to make sure the promises of Hawksbill Creek are finally honoured,” he said.

The prime minister also took aim at Opposition Leader Michael Pintard over policy proposals, particularly remarks about abolishing the Post Office Savings Bank.

According to Mr Davis, some 7,000 people in Grand Bahama rely on it, and that approximately 35,000 Bahamians nationwide use the service.

He also dismissed the opposition’s proposed national lottery as lacking substance.

“Their national lottery is not a plan – it’s a gimmick,” he said. “They’re chasing headlines, not solutions.”

Mr Davis argued that his administration is instead focused on long-term development through energy reform, infrastructure investment, skills training and expanding opportunities for Bahamians.

“While we are investing in real solutions, their big idea is to turn the government into a numbers house,” he said.

Despite political tensions, Mr Davis maintained that progress in Grand Bahama is tangible and ongoing.

“A government is finally standing up for the people of Grand Bahama,” he said, “and not bowing to private interests or outdated arrangements.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the airport is fully funded and moving forward. “For 34 years the FNM gave the Port Authority a free ride, but this PLP government gave them a deadline,” he said.