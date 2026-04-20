Fox, Bastian and Cooper top list of multi-millionaire candidates

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

RICK Fox, Sebas Bastian and Chester Cooper top the list of ultra wealthy candidates contesting the 2026 general election, with financial disclosures published in today’s Tribune showing that more than 50 millionaires are seeking public office.

The law does not require the financial declarations to be audited or certified by an accountant, meaning they are not independently verified by any authority before publication.

Former NBA star and actor Mr Fox, the Free National Movement hopeful, declared a massive net worth of $469 million, putting him far ahead of the rest of the field.

He is followed by Sebas Bastian of the Progressive Liberal Party, who reported a net worth of $28.9 million. But he revealed that a significant portion of his wealth is tied to undisclosed trusts - holding a substantial portion of family assets and business interests – valued at $160 million. He says the trusts pre-date his entry into public life and, as he is only a ‘discretionary,’ and not sole beneficiary, with no legal ownership, it would be ‘improper and inaccurate’ to declare them.

Close behind is Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who declared $28.6 million in assets, annual income of $324,000 and liabilities of $560,000, giving him a net worth of $28 million. The Minister for Tourism, Investment and Aviation’s declared wealth has almost doubled since the 2021 election, when he reported a net worth of $14.8 million and annual income of $370,000. He also nearly doubled his wealth in the term prior to that, between 2017 and 2021, from $7.9 million to $14.8 million.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is next with a declared net worth of $19 million.

Dr Minnis, now running as an independent in Killarney, reported $20 million in assets, mostly in securities, along with $1 million in total income and $1.7 million in liabilities. His wealth has steadily increased over the years. He reported $14,048,902 in 2021, and earlier declarations put him at $12.6 million in 2017 and $10.9 million in 2012.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis total assets remain largely unchanged at $4,336,262, primarily in real estate and securities. He listed $685,162 in a savings account, $239,665 in a current account and $219,767 in debts. However, Mr Davis, who declared a net worth of $4.1 million in the 2021 election, did not provide a total net worth in the document filed with the Parliamentary Registration Department. His 2017 declaration showed a net worth of $4.3 million. A spokesman said yesterday that the prime minister intended to list a net worth of $4,549,280, but it was unclear why this was not reflected in the gazetted document.

Among PLP candidates, Sea Breeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice reported a net worth of $8.7 million, up from $3.1 million in 2021. The bulk of her assets is held in real estate and securities. She reported no liabilities, along with $81,000 in a savings account and $187,000 in a current account.

Central and South Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting reported a rise from $1.5 million in 2021 to $4.5 million. His filing shows $4.8 million in real estate, $228,000 in income, and $976,000 in liabilities.

Carmichael MP Keith Bell also reported a significant increase, moving from just over $1 million in 2021 to $3.9 million.

Pinewood MP Myles Laroda’s worth increased from $691,100 to $1.4 million, while Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle moved from $498,136 to $804,669. Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin reported a more modest rise, from $990,889 to $1.2 million.

Mount Moriah MP McKell Bonaby, seeking re-election, increased his declared net worth from $841,403 in 2021 to $1.5 million. He reported $1.9 million in total assets, $213,000 in income and $441,510 in liabilities, for a net worth of $1,504,389.

Some incumbents saw little movement. Tall Pines MP Dr Michael Darville’s net worth edged up from $4,665,000 in 2021 to $4.7 million, while Freetown MP Wayne Munroe moved from $2.7 million to $2.8 million.

Fox Hill incumbent Fred Mitchell did not list a net worth in 2021, but now reports $1,637,915.08. Lisa Rahming’s latest filing shows she is worth just over $1 million.

Central and South Andros MP Leon Lundy and North Andros MP Leonardo Lightbourne also reported increases. Mr Lundy declared $1,312,875.79, up from $712,211 in 2021, while Mr Lightbourne reported $3,032,803.61, up from $1,548,000 in the last election cycle.

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish reported a net worth of $819,355.77. Dr Monique Pratt, running in East Grand Bahama, declared $4,020,957.23, while businessman Edward E Whan, who will face off against Mr Pintard, reported a net worth of $2,789,000.

Some candidates did not list their net worth. Among them is Southern Shores MP Leroy Major.

Political newcomers Robyn Lynes, who is seeking to unseat Dr Minnis in Killarney, and Owen Wells, who is contesting St James, also reported sizeable net worths of $1.7 million and $2.2 million respectively.

Not all incumbents are claiming to be millionaires. Elizabeth MP JoBeth Coleby-Davis reported a net worth of $902,586, up from just over $500,000 in 2021 but still below the seven-figure mark. She listed more than $1 million in assets, $220,000 in income and liabilities of $425,903.

Others below the million-dollar mark include Garden Hills candidate Mario Bowleg at $731,294, Centreville candidate Jomo Campbell at $743,000, Bain Town and Grants Town candidate Wayde Watson at $451,000, and Bamboo Town candidate Patricia Deveaux at $474,240.

Among FNM candidates, Dr Duane Sands declared a net worth of $8.1 million, while party leader Michael Pintard reported $3.97 million. Both men had lower declared net worths in the previous election, when Dr Sands reported $6.9 million and Mr Pintard $2.9 million.

Mr Pintard’s declaration says his total assets include $1.1 million in securities, $1.5 million in real estate and $900,000 in savings. His total income is listed as $177,500.

Dr Andre Rollins, the FNM’s Long Island candidate, reported a net worth of $5.1 million.

Mount Moriah candidate Marvin Dames declared a net worth of $1.7 million, down slightly from just over $2 million in his 2021 filing. His total assets stand at $2.2 million, with annual income of $309,000 and debts of $516,762.

St Anne’s incumbent Adrian White, Michael Foulkes for Golden Gates and Brian Brown for Golden Isles each reported net worths of just over $2 million.

Arinthia Komolafe, running in Carmichael, Darren Henfield, running in South Beach, Elsworth Johnson for Yamacraw and Denalee Mackey Penn each declared net worths of more than $1 million.

Among political newcomers, Nicholas Fox, running in Fox Hill, declared a net worth of $5.47 million, Lincoln Deal, contesting Freetown, reported $1.8 million, and Debra Moxey-Rolle, running in Exuma and Ragged Island, reported $1.2 million.

However, not all FNM candidates are millionaires. The party’s deputy leader, Shanendon Cartwright, who is running in St James, and Killarney candidate Michela Barnett Ellis both fell just short of the mark.

Mr Cartwright holds assets worth more than $1 million, but his declared net worth stands at $938,650.

Fort Charlotte candidate Travis Robinson reported a net worth of $598,000. His declared wealth has risen steadily since he first ran for office in 2017, when he reported $7,300 as a student, and then $147,000 in the 2021 election.

In East Grand Bahama, incumbent James Kwasi Thompson reported a net worth of $538,500.

Dr Charlene Reid declared $469,138, while Frazette Gibson reported $568,641.47. Omar Isaacs, a business executive, reported a net worth of $761,000.

Dr Minnis’ opponent in Killarney, Coalition of Independents candidate Veronica McIver, listed $12 million in assets, total income of $362,000 and liabilities of $15,000, for a net worth of $12 million.

COI leader Lincoln Bain, who is seeking to represent Pinewood, reported a net worth of $1.5 million, slightly down from the $1.8 million he filed in the 2021 race. He listed total assets of $1.5 million, total income of $360,000 and liabilities of $85,000.

At the other end of the scale, Jillian Bartlett, a fitness professional running in Marco City, reported assets of $6,600 with no net worth declared, making her one the least wealthy candidate in the race. She listed an annual income of $18,000.

Deidre Ann-Taylor, a missionary running as an independent in Exuma and Ragged Island, lists her total assets as $4,030.

The full list of 2026 financial declarations appears in today’s Tribune.