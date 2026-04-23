PS in PLP gear row earns $221k annually for role

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

MELVIN Seymour, the permanent secretary at the centre of controversy after being photographed wearing Progressive Liberal Party paraphernalia on Nomination Day, is a retiree who was brought back into the public service and is now earning $221,316 annually, The Tribune understands.

That total includes a base salary of $104,750, a pension of $49,766, a $43,200 rent allowance, a $20,000 responsibility allowance and a $3,600 distribution allowance.

This disclosure follows questions about whether Mr Seymour, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, breached General Orders, which require political neutrality in the public service, and whether any disciplinary action will follow.

Secretary to the Cabinet Nicole Campbell declined to comment on the case yesterday, saying: “The Public Service has rules. It has regulations, and those procedures and rules are normally carried out. But in this instance, I don’t have any comments.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell declined to comment on the matter yesterday.

The controversy stems from photographs showing Mr Seymour wearing a PLP “Choose Progress” shirt at a political event on Cat Island tied to Prime Minister Philip Davis’s nomination.

Public service rules limit demonstration of political partisanship and require officers to maintain a code of reserve to preserve impartiality, though they are not barred from belonging to political parties.

Controversy intensified after Foreign Affairs officer Ivan Thompson circulated a letter Mr Seymour signed in 2024, warning him against participating in “any political activities.”

Former Public Service Minister Brensil Rolle criticised Mr Seymour on Tuesday, describing his action as a clear breach of General Orders and warning that failure to act could undermine the integrity of the public service. He cautioned that uneven enforcement of the rules risks eroding public confidence in governance standards.