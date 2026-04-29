Grand Cay BPL bills wiped ahead of vote

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
ELECTRICITY bills for Grand Cay, Abaco, residents have been wiped to zero two weeks before the general election after Prime Minister Philip Davis visited the island last week and promised relief.
Longtime resident Jeremy Albury said his debt, which was $13,500, dropped to zero on Monday.
Another resident, Barry Albury, said: “I felt like it was Christmas in April.”
Screenshots from community chats show residents celebrating the move, with some joking that Christmas had come early.
The timing and mechanism behind the relief raised questions about whether it was intended to influence the upcoming general election.
In a statement, the government said it intervened to resolve a long-standing electricity billing issue affecting Grand Cay and Moore’s Island residents, attributing the problem to disruptions following Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government said normal billing and collection operations were disrupted during that period, while residents faced hardship, limited banking access, and restrictions on travel and business activity. It also said it had been advised that, under the former administration, residents were told they would not be required to pay their bills, but balances continued to accumulate in the system.
According to the statement, the government determined that the accumulated balances were caused by circumstances beyond consumers’ control and decided to absorb eligible balances through an offsetting arrangement with Bahamas Power and Light.
The government said the measure was intended to settle the matter without placing the burden on residents who were already dealing with disaster and disruption, and described the move as part of its approach to resolving inherited issues.
The development follows The Tribune’s report that the government — not the Progressive Liberal Party — funded more than $200,000 in gift certificates issued to Abaco residents through Premier Importers, according to the company’s CEO. The Davis administration did not address that issue, with Communications Director Latrae Rahming saying the prime minister would speak to reporters at an unspecified time.
Residents said the high bills stemmed from Hurricane Dorian, when electricity charges went unbilled or unpaid and accumulated over time. Some said balances exceeded $60,000.
A number of residents said Mr Davis indicated the total cost of clearing the bills exceeded $500,000.
They said Mr Davis acknowledged the burden during a town hall meeting last week and promised to address the bills and provide housing supplies.
“So said, so done,” Mr Albury said, confirming he was among those distributing materials.
“The supplies are stuff to renovate a lot of people’s homes. More stuff coming on Wednesday.”
While many welcomed the relief, others questioned the timing.
Steven Russell called it an election tactic.
“Everybody knows it’s a tactic because they know Cornish did not represent his constituency well,” he said, referring to former MP Kirk Cornish. “They know that and they know which areas they are in trouble. That’s why they up in Abaco, they sharing like $200 gift certificates.”
Another resident, Mr Maxwell, was unmoved.
“That can’t really do nothing after five or six years.”
Grand Cay, home to more than 500 residents, has long struggled with unreliable electricity, water and telecommunications.
Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence to provide money, gifts or other benefits to voters to influence how they vote, a provision likely to draw scrutiny as questions are raised over recent relief offered to residents.
Comments
Sickened 12 hours, 49 minutes ago
This isn't corruption!!! As least not here. It would be in any developed country but not here and NOT under the PLP.
Look up Corruption in the Bahamian dictionary - it says 'Fake news'. ROFL
bahamianson 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
We need laws to prevent this kind of process from occurring 6 months prior to an election to rule out the perception of corruption. We need campaign finance laws, we insider trading laws against politicians whom know about investments prior to the public, and as a result , benefit from said investments . It is called insider trading, benefiting from exclusive information. A guy is going to be sentenced in America because he had privileged knowledge about sports teams and he engaged in betting with that knowledge. Well , it is no different with politicians and their privileged knowledge. Also, no politician should be setting up contracts with the foreign individuals/companies directly under them. It is perceived pressure from a government official. Only politicians benefit in this country. They set up companies in their family or lovers names to benefit. They should go to jail!’ All we get is a shirt , $100 , and a promise.
realfreethinker 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
There is a law on the books but it's for "THEE" not for "ME"
tell_it_like_it_is 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
If true, the PLP is completely out of order! Sad! 🤦♂️
whatsup 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
CORRUPTION!!
limeyconch 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
So i am guessing the rest of the Abacos that got hit by Dorian and Covid are ok paying their own bills since only Grand Cay and Moores Island were the ones most affected, bunch of F@#$ing Bull poop
Seaman 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
Brave's bowels breaking down.....he realizes it's probably over for them. Desperate people do desperate things.
Sickened 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Yup. And if they lose then he will be out like Minnis. Sebas ga run things for the PLP going forward.
JohnQ 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Laughable. "the government determined that the accumulated balances were caused by circumstances beyond consumers’ control and decided to absorb eligible balances".
GodSpeed 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
The most bold display of buying votes.
joeblow 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
... this is why the Bahamas will remain a third world country! Grift, corruption and greed will destroy us because people cannot think beyond their immediate self gratification! That is true for politicians and the voting public, and the middle class get to pay the bill in the form of higher taxes!
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