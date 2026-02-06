Govt says it sought US financing first before China-backed hospital deal

The Government said it approached the United States first for financing for New Providence’s second hospital but received no proposal that met the scale, timing, or certainty required, before ultimately concluding an agreement with China.

In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness responded to comments by US Ambassador Herschel Walker, who argued that the terms of the $195m Chinese financing package for the hospital were not “in the best interests” of The Bahamas and urged the Davis administration to seek alternative funding.

The ministry said that, prior to finalising the agreement with the Government of the People’s Republic of China, The Bahamas engaged “at the highest levels” with the US Government, including discussions with the US Export-Import Bank.

“While there were conversations, The Bahamas did not receive a financing response that met the scale, timing, and certainty required to advance this critical national project,” the statement said.

The Government added that the agreement with China was concluded following careful technical, legal, and financial assessment, with the overriding priority being the urgent healthcare needs of the Bahamian people.

The project, the ministry said, is intended to address longstanding capacity gaps in tertiary care, maternal health, and other critical services, amid continued pressure on the public health system.

Mr Walker’s remarks followed Tribune Business revelations that Chinese law and jurisdiction will govern the China Export-Import Bank loan covering nearly three-quarters of the hospital’s $278m financing. It also that China Railway Construction Corporation — the project’s main contractor — has previously been placed on a US restricted investment list due to links to China’s military-industrial complex.

Despite the criticism, the Government sought to reaffirm its relationship with the United States, describing it as a valued and long-standing partner across health, security, trade, and development.

“That partnership is neither diminished nor displaced by this agreement,” the statement said, adding that the Government welcomes continued engagement and dialogue with US counterparts.

The ministry said The Bahamas will continue to pursue “practical, timely solutions” guided by national priorities, development needs, and its sovereign right to make decisions in the public interest, while maintaining engagement with all international partners.