Fox: This election will be my first time voting

FREE National Movement Garden Hills candidate Rick Fox said this year’s general election will be the first time he has ever voted in The Bahamas.

Mr Fox said he obtained his voter’s card about five years ago and has been eager to cast a ballot since returning to live permanently in The Bahamas after his daughter graduated from college. He made the remarks during an appearance on Our TV’s On the Record with Jerome Sawyer, which aired Thursday night.

Asked whether he had voted before, Mr Fox said: “No, this is going to be the first time. Yes, and I can't wait. So it's the first time for a lot of people, for me, and for a lot of people that need to get out and register to vote, that's how we protect our sovereignty.”

His candidacy in Garden Hills has drawn attention within the party, with The Tribune understanding that his ratification surprised some FNM supporters, as longtime aspirant D’Angelo Ferguson had been widely viewed as the frontrunner after months of campaigning.

Mr Fox said he had breakfast Thursday morning at IHOP with Mr Ferguson and the party leader, adding that the discussions focused on unity and plans for the constituency. He said Mr Ferguson has a bright political future if he chooses, noting that he is already successful professionally.

Mr Fox said the two teams began working together immediately after his ratification and shared a commitment to prioritising the Garden Hills community over personal ambition.

During the programme, the former NBA player also denied that he played for Canada’s Olympic basketball team, saying instead that he declined that opportunity and later led The Bahamas’ national basketball programme while still competing in the NBA.

The International Basketball Federation’s website shows that Mr Fox represented Canada at the men’s world championships in 1990 and 1994.

Mr Fox said he intends to remain in The Bahamas regardless of the election’s outcome.