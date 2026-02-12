Pintard says Minnis’ ‘unwise decision’ putting legacy at risk

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said Dr Hubert Minnis has made an “unwise decision” in choosing to run as an independent candidate in the next general election, warning that the move puts the former prime minister’s legacy at risk.

Mr Pintard said the party is focused on presenting a “dynamic slate of candidates” and stressed the need for unity within its ranks.

“It is regrettable that anyone would put in jeopardy their legacy by going in a direction that shows that when they are in charge, they are prepared to call everybody to make sure that all hands are on deck,” he said. “But when they're not in charge, they're not prepared to support the very work that they contributed to building. And so what we're looking for is unity among those that served in the past and those that are stepping forward to serve in the upcoming election. Unfortunately, he's made an unwise decision, but it's his choice.”

Dr Minnis announced on television on Monday night that he will run as an independent candidate for Killarney, a move that would automatically end his formal ties with the FNM, the party he once led.

He said he remains committed to the party’s founding principles but will not contest the seat under its banner. Senator Michaela Barnett Ellis has already been ratified as the FNM’s candidate for Killarney. The Progressive Liberal Party has named former senator Robyn Lynes as its candidate.

Dr Minnis said he is not assembling a slate of candidates and intends to continue representing Killarney in the same manner as before, emphasising integrity, inclusion and love. He maintained that he harbours no ill feelings toward the FNM despite tensions with Mr Pintard and expressed confidence in his longstanding relationship with constituents.

He also said some residents have voiced dissatisfaction with both major political parties.

Several former cabinet ministers criticised Dr Minnis’ decision, saying it risks dividing the party and offers little realistic chance of success.

Former deputy prime minister Peter Turnquest said history shows independent candidates rarely influence national elections; former tourism minister Dionisio D’Aguilar questioned why a former prime minister would risk expulsion by contesting a seat where the FNM has already ratified a candidate; and former immigration minister Brent Symonette said Dr Minnis could have remained relevant without severing ties and should have stepped aside earlier.



