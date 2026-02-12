PM notes ‘irregularities’ in NHI billing as payment delays mount

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE government has identified irregularities in how some National Health Insurance providers billed the state, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday, as doctors complain of mounting delays in payments.

Mr Davis said he does not yet have all the facts, but confirmed that the Ministry of Finance flagged issues in the billing process. He said a reconciliation exercise is underway to determine the source of the problems and address anomalies identified by National Health Insurance executives.

His remarks come as concerns intensify over late payments to doctors enrolled in the programme.

National Health Insurance Authority chief executive officer Christy Young-Butler said the scheme’s enrolment has grown faster than its resources, contributing to delays in paying providers. The Nassau Guardian reported that Ms Young-Butler made the comments during an appearance on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM.

She said the authority does not want to fall behind on its payment schedule but acknowledged that, unless funding is diversified and efficiencies improve, delays are likely to persist.

The government allocated $48.6m to the authority this fiscal year, up from $46.2m in 2024/2025.

The Tribune has repeatedly reported that the government failed to pay NHI providers on time, leaving some in financial distress for months.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville has previously acknowledged the delays. He said his ministry and the Ministry of Finance were working to expedite outstanding payments owed to private medical laboratories that were not compensated for services provided to NHI patients in July and August.

In December 2025, providers warned that the programme — designed to guarantee access to care — was placing severe financial strain on doctors. They said months-long payment delays and shifting government policies left practices cash-strapped and patients caught in the middle.

At that time, doctors participating in NHI said they had not been paid for two months and that the most recent disbursement covered only the final portion of October’s claims. They said the delays were worsening and raised concerns about the programme’s financial stability as the government sought to expand benefits.

Frustrated providers later formed the National Health Insurance Providers Association, saying collective action had become unavoidable as uncertainty deepened and costs rose.