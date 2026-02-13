'It should have been life in jail'

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of murdered schoolgirl Adriel Moxey said yesterday ‘it should have been life’ as the man who raped and killed the 12-year-old after following her along a path home from school was jailed for 40 years.

Speaking outside the court where Chris Ferguson was sentenced, Sasha Moxey said she believed the sentence should have been life imprisonment but accepted the 40-year term as part of the agreement. She said hearing the details of what happened to her daughter remained painful and that her partner had to leave the courtroom.

Ferguson, a 39-year-old painter and car washer of Misty Close, off Yellow Elder Road, pleaded guilty before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns to murder, unlawful sexual intercourse and unlawful detention to have sexual intercourse.

The court heard Ferguson followed the child along a bush path on November 18, 2024, told her he lived in the area and lured her into bushes where he sexually assaulted her before using a belt to strangle her. He returned the next day and moved the body.

After an island-wide search, the girl’s body was found two days later in bushes off a track road near Faith Avenue. She was wearing only a shirt with cloth around her throat. Police reports indicated she died from strangulation.

Ms Moxey, and her partner attended yesterday’s hearing as details of the killing were outlined in court. Her partner became overcome with emotion and left the courtroom.

Defence counsel David Cash said his client was remorseful and had apologised to the family in writing.

“I took away an innocent life and I know I must pay for my wrongdoing,” Ferguson wrote.

His letter said: “I, Chris Ferguson, wish to make a statement of my own free will,” saying he had not been forced, threatened, or promised anything in exchange.

“To the [victim’s] family I wish that I can change what I have done, but now I know it is too late. I rejected God so I have no other choice to accept the consequences right now.

“I wish that I can get mental treatment and assistance from the prison and to help me find out my mental state and to try get healthy.”

He further admitted that he initially struggled to turn himself in, stating he “wasn’t ready to take the wrong” he had done.

He concluded: “I know sorry cannot bring back a life, but that’s all I can say right there.”

Ferguson also sought medical attention in prison to address a mental issue. The defence asked that psychological counselling continue during his sentence and that he be enrolled in a prison fellowship programme, adding that he is housed alone and should continue to be monitored for safety.

Justice Archer-Minns described the offences as heinous and callous and said the child did not deserve to die the way she did.

Defence counsel David Cash said his client had not been receiving follow-up care for the effects of his medication in prison and asked that he be enrolled in a prison fellowship programme. The defence also said Ferguson is housed alone and asked that prison officers continue to monitor his safety.

Justice Archer-Minns noted the submissions and said they would be forwarded to the prison commissioner.

Speaking outside court, Ms Moxey said she was convinced Ferguson killed her daughter because he knew the location of Adriel’s bag as the last person who saw her alive.

Ms Moxey said the victim’s siblings were trying to cope, with the eldest particularly affected. She asked the public to remember her daughter as beautiful and full of life.

She said the sentence and Ferguson’s response brought some closure, that she accepted his apology, but that healing would take time. She also said she was part of discussions regarding the sentence under the plea deal.

Eucal Bonaby prosecuted the case.