Symonette: ‘Inhumane’ to deport child killer after serving sentence

FORMER Immigration Minister Brent Symonette said deporting convicted murderer Chris Ferguson after he completes his 40-year sentence for killing Adriel Moxey would be “inhumane”, amid questions over the killer’s unresolved immigration status.
Ferguson, 39, was sentenced last week after accepting a plea deal in the killing of 12-year-old Adriel, whose body was found in bushes off a track road near Faith Avenue in 2024.
Police said she died from strangulation. He apologised in court and expressed regret.
Immigration officials later confirmed Ferguson, a Haitian national who claimed birth in The Bahamas, applied for citizenship in 2010. Cabinet approved the application in principle, but only on condition that further documents be submitted. The department said those documents were never provided and he never took the oath of allegiance.
“Citizenship is granted only upon the full satisfaction of all statutory requirements, including the submission of all required documentation and the formal swearing of the oath of allegiance and grant of the Certificate of Naturalisation or Registration.”
The clarification came amid speculation that Ferguson had already been granted citizenship.
Mr Symonette said the case highlights a legal and moral dilemma over what happens when a long-term resident completes a lengthy prison term decades later.
“That’s the grey area immigration faces. He got a 40 year sentence. He’s likely going nowhere. He’ll do his 40 years. He’ll be a 70-year-old man. Let him stay the rest of the natural days if he survives jail for that long,” he said.
He said the pending application complicates any removal decision, adding: “That muddies the water quite a bit.”
Mr Symonette added that older immigration processes allowed applications to remain incomplete for years, leaving many people in limbo.
“When I was in immigration five or six years ago, it went in a file, and there was no tracking or whatever of the file, so the files could get lost or never be worked on or whatever so he could’ve been one of those people and there are thousands of people like that,” he said.
He described the situation as a “big problem” but argued deportation after decades would serve little purpose.
Immigration officials did not comment on what action would be taken when Ferguson completes his sentence.
Comments
birdiestrachan 18 hours, 35 minutes ago
What he did was inhumane Mr synomett. If that is what who want to take issue with. Never the less 40 years from now many will have gone the way of all flesh including him a monster.
tell_it_like_it_is 34 minutes ago
Of all the actual injustices that occur in this country, this is where Brent Symonette decides to speak out?... For a child rapist and murderer?
You got to be joking! He's silent on most things related to wrong doing in the country, but he said to himself.... yes, I have a perfect issue to go to the cameras about, now! SMT🤦♂️
joeblow 17 hours, 58 minutes ago
... unfortunate that Mr. Symonette didn't show as much empathy for the 12 year old victim and her grieving family!
hrysippus 17 hours, 49 minutes ago
Well, Jobblow, your comment is both baseless and spurious. You have no way of knowing the degree of empathy displayed by Symonette towards the victim of this tragic murder. But, hey, don't let facts cloud your empty expressed opinions.
killemwitdakno 17 hours, 44 minutes ago
Such a crime or any kind ought to disqualify and deny any right to apply.
He must be considering the Epstein set..
killemwitdakno 17 hours, 36 minutes ago
Supposed to be hung.
Why is he even getting our justice system for worst of the worst, that he plead guilty to, if not legal. Many would opt for lifetime care here.
ohdrap4 17 hours, 1 minute ago
sad
bahamianson 16 hours, 49 minutes ago
Interesting. Here we have people in the Bahamas whom cuss and carryon about Donald Trump’s policy about sending criminals back to their own country, and the same Bahamians will say send this criminal back to his country. The majority of Bahamians want all illegal immigrants to be returned to their country, especially if they are criminals. The same Bahamians are up in arms about the United States doing it. Seems a little hypocritical.
