Public blasts Symonette’s comment on Adriel’s killer

FORMER Immigration Minister Brent Symonette’s suggestion that it would be “inhumane” to deport convicted murderer Chris Ferguson after he serves a 40-year sentence for killing 12-year-old Adriel Moxey triggered backlash on social media, with many Bahamians rejecting the idea and calling for harsher consequences.

Ferguson, 39, was sentenced last week after accepting a plea deal in the 2024 killing. Police said Adriel died from strangulation. The case has also raised questions about Ferguson’s immigration status after officials confirmed he is a Haitian national who claimed birth in The Bahamas and applied for citizenship in 2010 but never completed the process.

Mr Symonette said the case highlights a long-standing dilemma for immigration authorities when a person who lived in the country for years completes a lengthy prison term decades later.

Online, many commenters argued that deportation after a sentence is standard practice elsewhere and questioned why the situation should be treated differently locally.

Others rejected the description of deportation as inhumane given the crime.

“So it wasn’t inhumane to commit the crime? Thats all I’m hearing,” one woman said, with another adding: “Was it inhumane when he killed her?”

Some said the punishment itself was too lenient: “You know what’s INHUMANE???? Only giving him 40 yrs instead of the death penalty!!!!! He killed someone’s child. The Bahamas better wake the hell up!!!!!”

Others focused on what should happen once Ferguson’s sentence ends.

“Serve he time and send his a** home,” one said.