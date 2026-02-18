‘Technical glitch responsible for nurses overtime pay delay’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said nurses caught up in last month’s pay dispute have now received overtime compensation, attributing the delay to a “technical glitch” now under review after a sick-out disrupted care across public facilities.

The protest erupted late January when nurses, frustrated over delayed overtime and holiday pay dating back to October 2025 in some cases, stayed home en masse, leaving departments short-staffed, patients waiting for hours and some turned away.

Dr Darville said the payments were resolved quickly but acknowledged uncertainty about what failed inside the system.

“It’s very unfortunate how it happened,” Dr Darville said. “I’m still getting into the nuts and bolts of what went wrong, and so we’re looking at some forensic analysis.”

He said finance officers are expected to warn when budget lines are nearing exhaustion and escalate urgent funding needs.

“It’s important for the finance officers to red flag and say, ‘Hey, we having a problem here,’” he said. “When that’s not available, go to finance on an emergency basis.”

Normally, he said, ministries shift allocations internally or send emergency requests to the Ministry of Finance when funds run low.

“It was a technical glitch, and we worked it out very quickly,” he said.

The minister added that new digital monitoring systems should detect shortfalls earlier and prevent a repeat.

“I do it every day in my ministry, the PHA does it. Something happened, that’s water under the bridge, but there was never intention not to pay people what they deserve,” Dr Darville said.