Casino developer’s ‘win-win’ Governor’s Harbour pledge

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A US gaming developer yesterday pledged his proposed Governor’s Harbour project, featuring plans for a mega yacht marina and “boutique” casino, will be a “win-win development” for central Eleuthera and involve the local community at every stage.

Jeff Jacobs, principal of Jacobs Entertainment, told Tribune Business in a messaged response to this newspaper’s inquiries that he has no intention of imposing his development vision on Eleuthera residents and will “listen carefully” to their views and concerns to ensure any investment is environmentally and financially sustainable.

Asserting that a “tourist-oriented development in central Eleuthera can serve as a rising tide to lift all boats”, he added that its scale and form were “decisions” for the local community and Bahamian government to make.

However, Tribune Business can reveal that his plans have already sparked alarm among many residents as well as environmental activists, who fear Mr Jacobs’ proposal - especially for a casino, regardless of its size - is simply too large for the Governor’s Harbour area while also being out of “tone” with the community’s history and character (see other article on Page 1B).

They are also concerned that Eleuthera’s infrastructure, especially its already-challenged electricity and water utilities, will simply be unable to cope with the additional demands exerted by such a development, while its scale will also exert undue pressure on the environment and require potentially hundreds of workers to be imported from Nassau and/or overseas because the island’s own workforce is unable to meet the labour requirements.

Mr Jacobs told this newspaper that his current thinking includes developing four to five “lock and leave” neighbourhoods, which some observers yesterday interpreted as a reference to gated communities; plus a small resort with several restaurants, a mega yacht marina, small boutique hotel and “affordable workforce housing”.

No estimates were provided for the level of investment that will be required, the construction timeline or the amount of construction and permanent jobs that will be created. However, Mr Jacobs confirmed he had “recently shared my thoughts” with the Government and received “quite supportive feedback”, although it is unclear whether any formal application has been made for the necessary approvals to the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA) and other regulatory agencies.

Besides the tourism-related amenities, Mr Jacobs said his current plans also involve developing a “sea to sea” community pathway accessible to Bahamians and residents, as well as visitors, seemingly implying that the project could stretch across the entire width of the island - from the Atlantic to the Caribbean sea coast - as some sources have suggested. The US gaming developer is also promising to “restore” public vehicle circulation, and access, to French Leave Beach.

And Mr Jacobs, whose Jacobs Entertainment owns and operates resorts and casinos in US destinations such as Reno and other Nevada cities, plus Colorado and Louisiana, said elected officials in such locations can confirm that when he unveils developments it is “promises made and promises kept”.

This newspaper reached out to Mr Jacobs after Eric Carey, the ex-Bahamas National Trust (BNT) director and now-Eleuthera resident, in a letter published on Monday revealed that Governor’s Harbour residents were becoming increasingly anxious - and asking more and more questions - as talk about a major development and investment project swirled in the community.

The project and developer were not named, but Tribune Business has been tracking Mr Jacobs and his plans for central Eleuthera for some months after learning late last year he had been acquiring multiple real estate parcels in the Governor’s Harbour area as part of assembling the site and required acreage needed to accommodate his plans.

Revealing that himself and his family have regularly visited The Bahamas for more than half-a-century, and own a home in the Governor’s Harbour area, Mr Jacobs confirmed he has indeed been assembling the necessary land. “Over the last few years, I have also acquired several large parcels of land in the Governor's Harbour area,” he told Tribune Business.

“As a developer and former elected official, I focus on development projects that have the potential to create public sector-private sector win-wins, focusing on projects that can improve the quality of life for the community at large. In one of my current developments, for example, I am creating over 150 affordable workforce housing units.

Explaining the rationale for his investment interest, Mr Jacobs added: “Central Eleuthera faces some serious quality of life issues. For example, the power currently goes out in central Eleuthera several times a day, running water is not dependable, public access to French Leave Beach is minimal, there are no safe public pedestrian pathways along the heavily-travelled Queens Highway and, most importantly, jobs and affordable housing opportunities for young people to return to the centre of this Family Island are scarce.

“I believe that tourist-oriented development in central Eleuthera can serve as a rising tide to lift all boats. As is always the case, what should that tide look like and how big should it be? Those are decisions that the Government of the Bahamas and the residents of central Eleuthera will make.”

Having thus promised that local residents and the Eleuthera community will not be sidelined or ignored in his plans, Mr Jacobs said: “In the months ahead I will be sharing several tourist-oriented development ideas with the community.

“These ideas include the creation of four to five new ‘lock and leave’ neighbourhoods, a community pathway providing sea-to-sea pedestrian circulation available to all, a small resort with several restaurants, a mega yacht marina, a small boutique casino and affordable workforce housing.

“Additionally, my plans include restoring public vehicle circulation along French Leave Beach, as well as several donations to the people of The Bahamas, including two new public access points to French Leave Beach. All these improvements proposed are designed to increase the social, economic and job-creating opportunities available to the local community in central Eleuthera.”

Mr Jacobs made no mention of developing an 18-hole golf course, which several sources have alleged is another key component of the proposed project. Local residents are also concerned that, once again, the central government and Nassau are seeking to impose their development vision on Family Islands without those communities having any input into whether, and how, they will benefit economically and socially.

“While I have only recently shared my thoughts with the Government of the Bahamas, the feedback I have received has been quite supportive,” Mr Jacobs said. “I recognise that my role in such a proposed public/private partnership (PPP) involves listening carefully to the voices of the community.

“Many issues need to be focused on, including environmental and sustainability issues, which are very important. I look forward to presenting my ideas to Clay Sweeting, [central and south Eleuthera MP], and the residents of central Eleuthera in the months ahead.

“Additionally, I am currently working on an $800m, eight square block revitalisation of approximately one-third of downtown Reno, Nevada. You may want to reach out to Reno mayor Hillary Schieve. She is the past president of the US conference of mayors. She can give you a little insight into who I am. Most importantly, she can confirm that with Jeff Jacobs, promises made are promises kept.”

The US developer pledged that his proposed public-private partnership will be “a win-win development in central Eleuthera”, and said: “For the last 50 years my family and I have been frequent visitors to Eleuthera, whether it be fishing in the waters between Eleuthera and Cat Island, vacationing on Harbour Island or sightseeing in Governor's Harbour. We have always enjoyed wonderful encounters with many Eleuthera residents, as well as the relaxed and peaceful life offered on the Family Islands.”

Mr Sweeting, also minister of works and Family Island affairs, confirmed he was aware that Mr Jacobs has been acquiring multiple real estate parcels in the Governor’s Harbour area and is working on producing a development/investment proposal that can be submitted to the Government.

“I do know, and have heard, that Jeff Jacobs has been purchasing land parcels,” he told Tribune Business. “I do know they were working on a proposal, but it is nor a fully developed proposal or anything of that nature. They’ve been speaking to the people on the ground, which is normal with any proposed development, and he’s been purchasing parcels for two years.”

Mr Sweeting, though, reassured that any development or investment proposals presented by Mr Jacobs would first have to obtain public feedback, and undergo consultation at forums such as Town Hall meetings, before the Government’s planning and environmental regulators can issue the necessary approvals.

Promising that his constituents will not be left out, and will be able to vent their concerns and views, he added: “I think they [Mr Jacobs] are putting their plans together for the Government to have a look at. I think it’s a preliminary plan they are putting together, and if they approach the Government it will tell them to have Town Hall meetings - the same as Windermere Island with the development they are proposing. They have had a town meeting in that regard.

“The community will have to have its say. They have to do that before the National Economic Council (the Cabinet) will even consider them.” As a result, Mr Sweeting argued that the letter issued by Mr Carey was premature as no approvals process has begun, adding: “I think Eric Carey was raising alarm before it gets to that point. I think they are raising alarm or concerns before it gets to that point.”