Emergency shutdown leaves Grand Bahama without power

GRAND Bahama Power Company initiated an emergency shutdown as a safety precaution due to what it described as an imminent threat, leaving the island without electricity today.
In a statement issued this morning, the utility said the shutdown was implemented to ensure the safety of customers, employees and the wider public.
“Due to an imminent threat, an emergency shutdown has been initiated as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our customers, employees, and the island at large,” the company said.
It added that first responders are currently on-site assessing the situation and that the action was taken to protect life and critical infrastructure while the matter is being evaluated.
Grand Bahama Power said restoration efforts will begin immediately once the area is deemed safe by the relevant authorities.
“Once the area has been deemed safe by the relevant authorities, GBPC will immediately begin restoration efforts to return service to the island as quickly and safely as possible,” the statement said.
The company acknowledged the inconvenience to residents and businesses and said further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.
Customers were encouraged to monitor the company’s official communication channels for updates.
This is a developing story.
Comments
rosiepi 14 hours, 25 minutes ago
So this is supposed to be news? That the ongoing incompetence and corruption of GBP is an imminent threat to the lives and livelihoods of Bahamians?!
pablojay 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
I don't know why someone would think that a bomb scare that caused the evacuation of the main power plant, street blockage in parts of the Industrial Area, traffic diversion and an island wide power outage for almost 5 hours, should not be considered newsworthy.
Sign in to comment
OpenID