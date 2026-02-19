Emergency shutdown leaves Grand Bahama without power

GRAND Bahama Power Company initiated an emergency shutdown as a safety precaution due to what it described as an imminent threat, leaving the island without electricity today.

In a statement issued this morning, the utility said the shutdown was implemented to ensure the safety of customers, employees and the wider public.

“Due to an imminent threat, an emergency shutdown has been initiated as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our customers, employees, and the island at large,” the company said.

It added that first responders are currently on-site assessing the situation and that the action was taken to protect life and critical infrastructure while the matter is being evaluated.

Grand Bahama Power said restoration efforts will begin immediately once the area is deemed safe by the relevant authorities.

“Once the area has been deemed safe by the relevant authorities, GBPC will immediately begin restoration efforts to return service to the island as quickly and safely as possible,” the statement said.

The company acknowledged the inconvenience to residents and businesses and said further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Customers were encouraged to monitor the company’s official communication channels for updates.

This is a developing story.