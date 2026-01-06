'Mom cried for help - but no one came'

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville yesterday vowed that his ministry would “do everything in its power” to investigate the death of Clanesha Adderley, as her family renewed calls for accountability after allegedly finding her lifeless in a hospital ward, tear-streaked and seemingly “trying to call for help”.
Clanesha’s 16-year-old daughter, Shamyah Adderley, broke down in tears as she described the trauma of discovering her mother’s body, recalling that she was cold, unresponsive, with her oxygen mask dislodged.
“Dried tears on her face,” the teen said. “It shows that she probably was trying to call for help, but no one came. My grammy ran out of the room to call the nurses, and I was trying to wake her up.”
She said the nurse who arrived appeared frightened and addressed her mother by her first name instead of her surname.
“They ran everyone off the ward after that,” she added.
Speaking at a press confernce with her grandparents Vernitta and Clay Adderley by her side, Shamyah added: “Honestly, I’m just trying to hold up and stay strong. This is my last stretch in high school, and I’m trying to make her proud.”
As the family announced they would be pursuing legal action, Dr Darville expressed condolences and said that if any findings implicate Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) or its staff, the matter would be addressed appropriately and with full transparency.
His comments followed The Tribune’s report on the family’s claims of negligence and inadequate care, which they believe contributed to Clanesha’s death.
The case sparked widespread public reaction yesterday and prompted health officials to convene three emergency meetings to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.
Dr Darville confirmed that medical notes and records are now in his possession.
“A lot of investigations are ongoing,” he said. “It is a bit premature to go into the details, but I want to assure the family and the Bahamian people that we take these allegations very seriously and will do everything in our power to get to the facts.”
Clanesha, 36, was admitted to the Female Medical-Surgical East ward on November 1 after experiencing persistent pain that did not subside with medication.
Her family said her condition worsened over several days, with no clear diagnosis provided.
In her final days, Clanesha sent voice notes begging her family to hire a lawyer and transfer her to another hospital. She also raised concerns that medication was being administered without her consent or knowledge.
On November 14, the day of her death, relatives said they found her cold and unresponsive, with hospital staff allegedly unaware of her condition.
The family is now demanding answers and accountability.
Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Managing Director Dr Aubynette Rolle said yesterday that the family has the right to pursue litigation if they choose.
She said the hospital would not interfere with that decision and would instead conduct a transparent investigation and provide documentation to the family.
“What is in the notes cannot be changed,” Dr Rolle said. “Everything is recorded in sequential order, and those notes, along with our findings, will be provided. If the family decides to pursue that route, the PHA will be prepared.”
Relatives described Clanesha as full of life and said she had been looking forward to her only child’s 17th birthday this month and her graduation later this year.
Have you experienced serious issues at the PMH? Contact: newsroom@tribunemedia.net
Comments
K4C 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville yesterday vowed that his ministry would “do everything in its power” to investigate the death of Clanesha Adderley
HOWEVER
Clanesha Adderley can NOT be brought back from being dead
SHAME on all and everyone involved in the Bahamas government
tell_it_like_it_is 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
I doubt there will be a real investigation either. He's just saying that for the cameras.
actusreus 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
"Have you experienced serious issues at the PMH? Contact: newsroom@tribunemedia.net"
---- We been needing a PMH documentary. But do it right because PMH is not a person so it has to be the staff (nurses and doctors, etc) who are causing the problem. Serious consequences need to be meted out for those who simply do not care.
hj 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
How many times an investigation has been vowed and nothing came out of it? All these years stories about PMH have surfaced and nobody has been reprimanded. I guess everyone at PMH and the public health sector are doing such a stellar job that no reprimand is necessary. This woman died and nobody noticed? Seriously?
hj 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
Just another question to the Minister. Has the AC unit in the children's ward has been fixed as yet or you haven't had the time to get into it as yet?
DWW 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
it really would not be hard to identify a) the initial symptoms or diagnosis and b) the hospital's actions based on the symptoms or diagnosis. Based on the way this is written it implies that the hospital just stuck the patient in a room and left her there to rot. Surely if there was any real effort at transparency then the managing director or the minister could have shared that the "patient came in with abdominal pain and was being monitored and administered drug x". Instead we just see circling of the wagons which just gives everyone the impression that there is some sort of impropriety being hidden form public scrutiny but I'm just a conchy joe not like I have anything to contribute to the narrative.
joeblow 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
... not sure why people are shocked! Hospital staff are a reflection of society at large. People perform tasks without real interest, respect for human life or empathy! People go to their jobs but only work when being watched! Otherwise they slack off or spend time on their cell phones. Our society is sick, we have lost our way because we walked away from the principles that made us unique as a people: we respected God and others!
rosiepi 44 minutes ago
It is unconscionable that this poor woman was treated so horrIbly by PMH. They knew right away of her dangerously white count, she was clearly in terrible pain yet they stuck her in a chair for days in the ER??
And worse it took them 14 days to make a diagnosis that still demanded a host of invasive tests that it sounds as tho she never had. And all the while she suffered in pain from her symptoms which cried out for immediate action in order to save her life. And it’s not shocking and thats is the tragedy of the Bahamas.
And Darville has confiscated her medical file, “ which cannot be changed”, there’s a Freudian slip for you! And this Chief Bozo along with the rest of the looters Davis&Co would have us believe they want to build another hospital to serve the Bahamian people, but not another Davis&Co cash cow/slush fund? They cannot provide care at PMH they don’t have the staff or the money, so…? And Darville says he awaits the Chinese go-ahead, ie.to get their hands on the loot. After that there will be a lineup of supplicants out tbe door at the OPM!
