'Mom cried for help - but no one came'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville yesterday vowed that his ministry would “do everything in its power” to investigate the death of Clanesha Adderley, as her family renewed calls for accountability after allegedly finding her lifeless in a hospital ward, tear-streaked and seemingly “trying to call for help”.

Clanesha’s 16-year-old daughter, Shamyah Adderley, broke down in tears as she described the trauma of discovering her mother’s body, recalling that she was cold, unresponsive, with her oxygen mask dislodged.

“Dried tears on her face,” the teen said. “It shows that she probably was trying to call for help, but no one came. My grammy ran out of the room to call the nurses, and I was trying to wake her up.”

She said the nurse who arrived appeared frightened and addressed her mother by her first name instead of her surname.

“They ran everyone off the ward after that,” she added.

Speaking at a press confernce with her grandparents Vernitta and Clay Adderley by her side, Shamyah added: “Honestly, I’m just trying to hold up and stay strong. This is my last stretch in high school, and I’m trying to make her proud.”

As the family announced they would be pursuing legal action, Dr Darville expressed condolences and said that if any findings implicate Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) or its staff, the matter would be addressed appropriately and with full transparency.

His comments followed The Tribune’s report on the family’s claims of negligence and inadequate care, which they believe contributed to Clanesha’s death.

The case sparked widespread public reaction yesterday and prompted health officials to convene three emergency meetings to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Dr Darville confirmed that medical notes and records are now in his possession.

“A lot of investigations are ongoing,” he said. “It is a bit premature to go into the details, but I want to assure the family and the Bahamian people that we take these allegations very seriously and will do everything in our power to get to the facts.”

Clanesha, 36, was admitted to the Female Medical-Surgical East ward on November 1 after experiencing persistent pain that did not subside with medication.

Her family said her condition worsened over several days, with no clear diagnosis provided.

In her final days, Clanesha sent voice notes begging her family to hire a lawyer and transfer her to another hospital. She also raised concerns that medication was being administered without her consent or knowledge.

On November 14, the day of her death, relatives said they found her cold and unresponsive, with hospital staff allegedly unaware of her condition.

The family is now demanding answers and accountability.

Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Managing Director Dr Aubynette Rolle said yesterday that the family has the right to pursue litigation if they choose.

She said the hospital would not interfere with that decision and would instead conduct a transparent investigation and provide documentation to the family.

“What is in the notes cannot be changed,” Dr Rolle said. “Everything is recorded in sequential order, and those notes, along with our findings, will be provided. If the family decides to pursue that route, the PHA will be prepared.”

Relatives described Clanesha as full of life and said she had been looking forward to her only child’s 17th birthday this month and her graduation later this year.

Have you experienced serious issues at the PMH? Contact: newsroom@tribunemedia.net