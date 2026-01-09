Sands slams ‘project management failure’ as long lines mar free cataract surgery initiative

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribubemedia.net

DELAYS in cataract surgeries under the China–Bahamas Brightness Action Initiative have frustrated patients and drawn opposition criticism, as health officials blamed uncontrolled chronic illnesses while critics pointed to failures in planning and execution.

The latest phase of the programme, launched this week, brought a team of seven Chinese ophthalmology specialists from Central South University in Hunan to work alongside doctors at Princess Margaret Hospital. The initiative aims to provide free cataract surgeries to at least 200 Bahamians, including patients from 11 Family Islands, and includes medical equipment valued at about $280,000 to be donated to PMH after the month-long effort.

However, reports emerged yesterday of long lines, scheduling setbacks and elderly patients waiting hours after fasting for surgery, only to be rescheduled for the following day with little clarity on timing.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the delays stemmed largely from patients presenting on the day of surgery with uncontrolled chronic conditions, despite being screened months earlier. He said many cataract patients also suffer from diabetes and hypertension, and procedures are postponed if blood sugar or blood pressure levels are unsafe.

“Repairing the cataract is one thing, but putting the patient at risk for complications after is another concern,” Dr Darville said, adding that the Chinese team would not proceed if patient safety was in question.

Dr Darville said some patients returned after the Christmas holidays with conditions no longer under control, slowing the pace of surgeries. He said additional Public Hospitals Authority physicians were assigned to monitor patients more closely, describing the changes as adjustments rather than planning failures.

“We want to do the surgeries, but we don’t want to put patients at risk,” he said.

He added that Family Island patients were being prioritised once medically cleared, especially those already in New Providence facing accommodation costs.

Former health minister Dr Duane Sands said he had heard similar complaints and said patients should not have been inconvenienced, given the scale and promotion of the initiative.

“You would hope that the logistics was sorted out so that people were not disadvantaged or inconvenienced, or, you know, made to fast hours and then still not get the surgery done,” Dr Sands said.

He described the situation as a project management failure.

“This is a project. This is about project management,” Dr Sands said. “So you know, the foreseen, the unforeseen, the expected, the unexpected, all needs to be considered in project management.”

He said the situation reflected deeper problems within the health system and warned of reputational damage.

“This is an embarrassment,” Dr Sands said. “This is an embarrassment for the government of The Bahamas.”

The Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas said in a statement that the Brightness Action Initiative was a humanitarian effort and a symbol of bilateral cooperation, noting that seven specialists from top hospitals in Hunan were conducting free surgeries for around 200 patients and that equipment valued at about US$280,000 would be donated after the programme ends.

“The Chinese medical team is delighted and proud to provide medical services to patients in The Bahamas

The Chinese Embassy provided comments from Dr Li Yun, leader of the catarcat team.

“We are highly skilled and experienced, having carried out cataract surgery programmes in multiple countries,” said Dr Yun. “For example, Dr Tan and myself have each performed more than 20,000 cataract surgeries. Together with the Bahamian colleagues, the team have been working very hard and often overtime to address the large number of complex cases.

“The medical team are facing many tough and complex cases, as many patients who can travel abroad had already received surgeries outside of The Bahamas. The Chinese medical team are treating many patients who can not travel and are suffering from underlying conditions such as glaucoma or diabetic retinal disease, which carry additional risks of complications and need longer-than-expected time to address.

“The team is currently working closely with their Bahamian counterparts to further coordinate clinical procedures.”

Health officials said adjustments to the programme are continuing, with patient safety guiding decisions as surgeries proceed.