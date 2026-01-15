7,000 families on food assistance

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SOME 2,000 families have been added to Hands for Hunger’s food assistance register over the past year, bringing the total to roughly 7,000.

Hands for Hunger executive director Keisha Ellis said about 5,000 people were registered with Hands for Hunger’s pantry in 2024–2025.

That number has since grown to roughly 7,000 families, according to Ms Ellis, who said the organisation has not been able to identify a single cause for the increase.

The reported figure comes as the government announced the removal of VAT from unprepared grocery items as part of efforts to lower food costs, a decision welcomed by feeding organisations and business leaders yesterday but viewed as insufficient on its own to address food insecurity or ease the broader cost-of-living pressures facing Bahamian households.

While advocacy groups say the policy change slated for April 1 offers meaningful relief, they argue the scale of need now extends far beyond what tax relief alone can address.

Nicolette Fountain Archer of the Bahamas Feeding Network said the organisation welcomed the VAT removal, noting that any reduction in food costs benefits vulnerable families and charities that purchase food in bulk. She said the change is expected to stretch the network’s budget by about five percent.

“However, the reality is that this measure alone does not significantly dent the level of food insecurity we see on a daily basis. The need has grown well beyond what a VAT reduction can address. Rising food prices, utilities, housing costs, and transportation expenses continue to place enormous pressure on families, many of whom were already struggling before these increases,” she said.

“So while the VAT removal helps at the margins and should be applauded, it is not a comprehensive solution. Addressing food insecurity and the cost-of-living crisis will require sustained, multi-faceted efforts, including stronger social support systems, consistent funding for frontline organizations, and broader economic interventions that address the root causes of poverty.”

Hands for Hunger executive director Keisha Ellis echoed those concerns, saying the measure does not resolve the underlying causes of food insecurity and does not change the fact that groceries remain “extremely expensive”.

She said the VAT cut may relieve some “tension” for households but questioned whether it goes far enough, noting that demand for assistance from her organisation continues to rise.

Ms Ellis said: “It's probably a combination of increased need, but also more people becoming aware that they can get help from Hands for Hunger, more people being comfortable seeking assistance. You know, there are a lot of things that probably go into that, and we haven't been able to research the specific direct causes to our increases.”

Asked whether the VAT removal was enough to address food insecurity, Ms Ellis was blunt.

“The word enough is a is a heavy word. You know what I mean?” she said. “No, groceries are expensive and then VAT increased the cost of groceries. So now we're removing VAT, which does alleviate some of the issue, but it doesn't change the fact that groceries are extremely expensive,”

Pressed further, she added: “No, it will not solve the crisis of food insecurity in the country. It's a major step. I can say that. I can say that, you know, removing fat on the cost of food will help everyone, right, not just people who are chronically food insecure.”

“All of us are going to feel some relief from that. But no, is it enough to really address the issues and the underlying cause of the food insecurity of The Bahamas.”

Bishop Walter Hanchell of Great Commission Ministries praised the VAT removal on unprepared food but urged the government to extend the measure to cooked food sold at restaurants.

“My only concern is that food is food," he said. "I believe that he should also remove the VAT from cooked food in restaurants. People buy a lot of food in restaurants. So I'm appealing to the prime minister to also remove the VAT from cooked food that we buy in fast food restaurants, that we buy another restaurant and spent around the hotels. The cost of living in the Bahamas is too high. We need to find ways to lower it, to lower the cost of living in the country. So I'm not opposed. I really appreciate that.”

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation also welcomed the VAT removal, calling it a long-advocated policy change that should strengthen purchasing power and support demand.

“While this announcement represents a meaningful start, it should be viewed as part of a broader cost-of-living and cost-of-doing-business strategy," the Chamber said. "The Chamber continues to encourage the Government to consider extending VAT relief to other essential items, particularly hygiene products and medication, to further ease the burden on households and complement the reduction on unprocessed food items.”

The Chamber acknowledged improvements in the ease of doing business but cautioned that more work remains before businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, feel sustained relief.