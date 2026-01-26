30 months jail for man who attacked a GB school principal with iron bar

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

School principal Simone Butler-Cornish wept tears of relief after the man who brutally attacked her with an iron bar in her classroom was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Friday.

Ms Cornish only escaped further injury after running outside, collapsing and pretending to be dead after the vicious and unprovoked assault by Kenneth Farrington at McLean’s Town School in East End, Grand Bahama, last June.

After the sentence was delivered, surrounded by colleagues from the Bahamas Educators Managerial Association, who filled the courtroom in support, Ms Cornish broke down in tears.

She expressed relief that the matter had finally come to an end, surprise at the short prison sentence – but still said was able to forgive her assailant.

“I forgive him, but I am relieved it was not in vain and he will not be able to hurt anyone else,” she said.

“I think you know, given the circumstances and the nature of the crime, you would feel that more time would have been necessary for him,” she added.” The judgment has already been given, and I’m just grateful that this chapter has ended. And I can try to pick up the pieces knowing that this person is unable to harm anyone else.”

She said the attack is an indication of the growing lack of respect for educators nationwide.

It was the second time Farrington was jailed for a similar offence, having been convicted of assault in 2022, when he served 18 months in prison.

Farrington was arrested and charged with causing grievous harm to Ms Cornish, who was struck in the head while in a classroom. She was retrieving a student’s report card for Farrington when he attacked her.

During the continuation of the trial, Farrington was expected to present his defence by taking the stand. However, when asked by magistrate Charlton Smith if he wished to say anything to the victim, Farrington initially said no. Instead, he turned to his fiancé seated in court and told her he loved her.

When pressed twice more, he apologised and asked for forgiveness.

“Yes, I'm sorry. I don’t know what got into me,” he said. “I don’t know if it will ever be alright. I don’t know if you will forgive me.”

The prosecution presented five witnesses, including the virtual complainant, a school custodian, two police officers and a medical doctor.

According to the evidence presented in court, on Friday, June 20, 2025, Ms Cornish was inside her classroom at McLean’s Town School when Farrington entered and requested a student’s report card. While she turned her back to retrieve the card, she felt pain and realised she was being struck. She noticed blood and ran from the classroom seeking help.

Ms Cornish testified that after running outside she collapsed and pretended to be dead so Farrington would stop his attack. After he left the scene, she ran from the school to seek help.

Ms Laing, a school custodian, testified that she was at home on her front porch when she observed Ms Cornish running from the school shouting for assistance.





Sergeant Saunders and Constable Rolle also provided evidence. Farrington admitted to the offence and assisted police in the recovery of the metal pipe that was used in the attack. Dr Escobar gave evidence about the injuries to Ms Cornish.

Magistrate Smith noted that Farrington had the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses, but their evidence was not disputed. He also pointed out that during Farrington’s police record of interview, no explanation was given for the attack.

“She sustained some serious injuries, as well as I’m sure there are some mental scars,” the magistrate said.

Magistrate Smith said after the prosecution closed its case, Farrington declined to present a defence.

“Having considered the evidence, I’m satisfied that the prosecution has proved its case,” Magistrate Smith said.

Before imposing sentence, Magistrate Smith said he considered Farrington’s antecedents, noting his 2022 conviction for assault as an aggravating factor.

“Having been convicted within less than five years, actually three years, of a similar assault on another person, I find it necessary to convict you on the evidence and I sentence you to 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Corrections,” he said.

The magistrate also recommended that Farrington receive counselling while incarcerated.

Farrington turned and kissed his fiancé before being led out of court by police.

Steven McPhee, president of the Bahamas Educators Managerial Union, said the outcome was difficult to accept given the seriousness of the attack and Farrington’s prior conviction.

He said the union’s focus is now on ensuring Ms Cornish receives continued psychological and mental health support, including counselling and any necessary financial assistance.

“As you can imagine, she would be traumatised going back to her school at this point, and I don’t even think in the near future it’s going to be an option,” he said, adding that the union would work to ensure she can continue her livelihood in a safe environment.

Mr McPhee also noted that the union has been working closely with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to improve school safety protocols.

“We have actually drafted some protocols for school safety for persons coming on premises and leaving premises,” he said, noting that the proposals were submitted to the minister, director, and permanent secretary, and were well received.

Mr McPhee also expressed concern, noting that meetings have been held with school police officers, and that the government is seeking to employ more school resource and security officers to help prevent similar incidents.

District Superintendent for Grand Bahama, Bimini, and the Cays, Maneica Pratt, was relieved by the conviction.

“I’m relieved that it is over. I’m relieved because it has been very mentally draining,” she said, adding that while she felt the sentence was “a bit lenient,” she recognised that Farrington needs help.

“I’m just happy for her now that she can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Ms Pratt said.

Superintendent Veron Rolle was the prosecutor.