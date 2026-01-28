Traffic fines surge 224% amid rising road accidents

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FIXED penalty notices for traffic violators surged by 224 percent last year, as police significantly stepped up enforcement on the nation’s roads even while crashes continued to climb.

Police statistics issued during yesterday’s annual crime briefing showed that the Royal Bahamas Police Force issued 67,261 fixed penalty notices in 2025, up sharply from 20,737 the year before.

The enforcement surge came against a backdrop of worsening road safety indicators. Police recorded 12,521 road accidents last year, a 12 percent increase from the 11,157 recorded in 2024. Of those crashes, 59 were fatal, resulting in 65 deaths. The previous year also saw 59 fatal accidents, but with 66 deaths.

Men accounted for 78 percent of traffic fatalities in 2025, compared to 22 percent for women. Drivers made up the largest share of victims, accounting for 33 percent of those killed, with most fatalities occurring among people aged 26 to 35.

The majority of fatal crashes occurred on New Providence, followed by Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

Police said accident reports increased across all categories, including damage-only collisions, hit-and-run incidents, minor injuries and serious injuries.

Ms Knowles said the figures remain troubling, particularly given ongoing road safety initiatives.

“I would like to caution motorists to slow down, to adhere to the traffic laws, to avoid texting and using cell phones while driving, because it is a distraction,” she said. “Use your seat belts and encourage those in your vehicle to do the same, because the life you save may be your very own.”



