Tourism records “unprecedented” 12.5 million visitors for 2025

TOURISM in The Bahamas recorded another record-breaking year in 2025, with significant increases in visitor arrivals, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Mr Cooper, the Minister of Tourism and Investments, presented the latest figures in the House of Assembly yesterday, welcoming what he described as an “unprecedented” 12.5 million visitors, the highest ever recorded.

Visitor arrivals grew by 11.4 per cent year over year, surpassing the 2024 record and exceeding pre-pandemic levels by more than 72 per cent, he said. Sea arrivals exceeded 10.6 million visitors, representing a 14 per cent increase year-over-year and nearly doubling 2019 levels.

Mr Cooper attributed the performance to years of relationship-building, improved port operations, and new infrastructure.

“While some might seek to downplay the impact of these arrivals, Madam Speaker, they represent jobs and salaries, shifts being filled, inventory purchased, tours booked, taxis running (and) restaurants, busy marinas active,” he said.

While visitor and sea arrivals increased, foreign air arrivals fell slightly to 1.7 million, about 1.6 per cent below 2024 levels, though Mr Cooper noted positive late-year momentum despite global aviation disruptions and weather challenges.

Stopover visitor numbers in 2025 remained above 2019 levels at 1.8 million.

“This success is evident in Grand Bahama’s rebound. For the first time in more than 22 years, Grand Bahama’s arrival has eclipsed 1 million arrivals, reaching 1.1 million at the end of December 2025,” Mr Cooper said.

Air arrivals to Grand Bahama were up 20 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024 and more than 30 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

Sea arrivals also surged with the opening of Celebration Cay, increasing by more than 90 per cent year over year and more than 100 per cent above 2019 levels.

Abaco, he added, also recorded its highest total visitor arrivals on record, with just under 520,000 visitors in 2025. The growth was driven by record air and sea arrivals, with air arrivals increasing by 5.2 per cent, making Abaco the second-fastest-growing destination by air arrivals.

Nonetheless, Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard questioned whether the government’s reported tourism gains are translating into tangible benefits for ordinary Bahamians.

He argued that many people are not feeling the impact despite claims of record arrivals and economic growth.

“He talked about Grand Bahama experiencing the largest economic growth as a result of this explosion in tourism, the fastest growing destination,” Mr Pintard said. “That does not say much about the rest of the country and this level of suffering because they don't feel it. We do not feel it. I live there. He just visits.”

Mr Cooper said it was unfortunate that some “who call themselves patriots” quietly root for the failure of the country’s tourism product.

In an apparent reference to the FNM, he said they believe national hardship would improve their political fortunes.

“This record performance in tourism is not a small fee,” he added. “It reflects sustained global demand, a strong brand and a tourism strategy that's delivering economic impact across the country.”