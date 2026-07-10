PM: No survivors in North Andros plane crash

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Philip Davis confirmed that all 10 people aboard a plane that crashed in North Andros on Independence Day have died.

Mr Davis cautioned the incident remains an active investigation, and warned the public to only share verified information, adding "we owe that to families and integrity of investigation".

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles confirmed there were 10 people on board, adding that one person survived the crash but succumbed to injuries. She said the full flight list will not be released until all families have been directly notified.

"We have mourned too many lives, we have comforted too many families and today we mourn once again," Mr Davis said as he asked God to give the country strength to face the days ahead.

The aircraft crashed shortly after 1pm while en route to San Andros Airport after departing Lynden Pindling International Airport, according to preliminary information released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority.

The AAIA identified the aircraft as a Cessna 402, registration C6-FLX, and said it reportedly encountered difficulties before crashing into bushes prior to landing.

Investigators, along with inspectors from the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas and Airport Authority personnel, have been dispatched to determine the cause of the accident.

Earlier Friday, the Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation announced the temporary suspension of Flamingo Air's Air Operator Certificate.

The ministry said the suspension was imposed "in the interest of aviation safety" following two safety incidents that occurred on Friday.

Officials described the move as a precautionary safety measure and said it should not be treated as an adverse compliance action against the airline.

At Friday's press conference, Minister of Energy, Utilities and Aviation Jobeth Coleby-Davis confirmed CAAB investigators reported an earlier incident with a Flamingo Air flight on Friday morning.

She said that the flight was en route to Mayaguana when the pilot had concerns and returned to the capital. Once landed in Nassau, and all persons evacuated, the plane caught on fire.

The minister said there were no lives lost in that incident.

Flamingo Air has confirmed the aircraft involved in the fatal North Andros crash was owned by the airline.

"We can confirm that an aircraft owned by Flamingo Air experienced a fatal crash in the North Andros, Bahamas, area today," the company said, adding that it is cooperating with the relevant authorities and extending condolences to the victims' families.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout the country with many taking to Facebook to grieve over loved ones amid confusion over the confirmed list of passengers.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard also expressed condolences, saying the tragedy had cast a shadow over the country's Independence Day celebrations. He committed the Free National Movement to fully supporting efforts to create a safer industry through the creation of a joint committee.

"On a day when Bahamians should be celebrating together, our hearts are heavy because of the devastating news of a plane crash," Mr Pintard said at the OPM press conference.

He urged Bahamians to pray for the victims, their families, emergency personnel and all those involved in the response efforts, adding: "These unfortunate deaths remind us of the fragility of life and of the need to find ways to pull together when there is so much that seeks to tear us apart."