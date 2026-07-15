Girl, 12, alleges mom's boyfriend raped her

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 12-year-old girl alleged yesterday that her mother’s boyfriend removed her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her while they were home alone in 2024, as the defendant’s trial began.

The complainant, whose name is being withheld to protect her identity, testified in the unlawful sexual intercourse trial of Anthony Bain, 50, before Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez.

Prosecutors allege that Bain had sexual intercourse with the complainant when she was 11 while they were alone at a home on Williams Lane sometime between August 1 and August 25, 2024.

The complainant was timid and soft-spoken throughout her testimony.

She said she was living with her mother, three siblings and Bain, who was her mother’s boyfriend, at the time of the alleged incident.

She said her mother and siblings were out, leaving her alone with Bain in their efficiency apartment.

The complainant alleged that after she left the bathroom, Bain removed her clothes while she stood near the bed. She said they then lay naked on the bed.

After taking time to compose herself, the complainant alleged that Bain had sexual intercourse with her.

When asked to explain what she meant by intercourse, the girl said it was sex and alleged that Bain placed his genitals in her private parts.

She said she sat on the toilet and cried after the alleged assault and felt “bad”.

The complainant said she told an aunt about the alleged assault in October 2024, and that aunt informed another aunt.

She later went to a police station and reported what allegedly happened before going to stay with her aunt.

The complainant said she attended the Central Detective Unit on April 3, 2025, where she circled photograph number ten in an identification document. She identified the person in the photograph as Bain and told police he was the person who allegedly assaulted her.

The complainant was shown photographs of the house and room where the alleged assault occurred.

However, she said the bed was not in the same position shown in the photograph as it had been during the alleged assault.

She also indicated that she usually slept on the floor near the door.

The complainant told defence attorney Dornella Kemp that although she did not scream during the alleged assault, it hurt a lot.

She said Bain paid for her needs because her mother was unemployed at the time.

Although the complainant agreed that Bain did not threaten her to prevent her from disclosing the alleged assault, she said he asked her not to tell anyone.

She said she did not want to tell her mother because Bain was her mother’s boyfriend.

The complainant told the defence that she did not have a good relationship with her mother and had run away from home in October 2024.

Ms Kemp suggested that the complainant ran away because she had broken into the landlord’s home. Prosecutors objected to that line of questioning.

The complainant denied the defence’s suggestion that she was before the court because she had done something “naughty”.

She also rejected the suggestion that she fabricated the allegations because she feared being disciplined for misbehaving.

The girl disagreed with the defence’s claim that Bain never had sexual intercourse with her.

During re-examination by the prosecution, the complainant said she ran away because the defendant was going to beat her.

She said she did not know why she and her mother did not have a good relationship.

The complainant told the jury that she underwent a medical examination after making the allegation.

Stanley Rolle and Ms Kemp represented the accused.

Cordell Frazier, Valentino Bowe and Erica Ingraham prosecuted the case.