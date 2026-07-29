Congestion and parking fears dominate marina consultation

BY FAY SIMMONS

TRIBUNE Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

TRAFFIC congestion fears and a lack of parking overshadowed environmental concerns during last night's public consultation on a proposed 25-slip marina project earmarked for a location just west of Potter’s Cay dock.

Vendors, business owners and residents repeatedly warned the development could worsen an already-congested area, especially when mail boats are loading and offloading at Potter’s Cay, unless adequate parking and transportation planning are addressed.

Much of the discussion during the public consultation staged by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) centred on whether the proposed Blu Cay Marina, which includes 25 slips for boats, a 50-space dry storage facility for jet skis and personal watercraft, and a small office building, could operate without placing additional pressure on Potters Cay's limited parking and freight operations.

One of the strongest objections came from the Potters Cay Dock Fish, Fruit and Vegetable Vendors Association president, who said the area already struggles with congestion throughout the week.

"We have a problem as it is from Mondays to Wednesdays," she said. "That particular part of the parking lot is the most common part of our parking lot... During Christmas time, it takes two to three hours from East Street to Potter’s Cay for persons to get their freight off."

She said vendors already grapple with motorists from nearby businesses using Potter’s Cay for parking, warning that additional marina users could make the situation worse. "If somebody comes out for a tour, they're going to leave their cars there until after the tour," she said. "What happens to Potter’s Cay?"

Another participant questioned how the proposed 18 parking spaces shown in the plans could accommodate boat operators and visitors. "Traffic goes all the way to East Street," he said. "That cannot stop anything with the traffic flowing. It's only going to make it worse."

Responding to the concerns, Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, DEPP’s director, acknowledged parking had emerged as one of the consultation's major issues.

She explained that the marina is intended primarily as a docking facility for tour operators rather than a destination where visitors would spend extended periods, and confirmed that a traffic study is being undertaken.

Questions over parking were echoed by Freetown MP Lincoln Deal, who asked whether any measures would prevent marina patrons from spilling into surrounding public parking. "I'm trying to figure out if there's any alternatives for the developer to have a parking site," he said, noting that "people choose to park wherever they want to park”.

Officials from JSS Consultants, the consultancy that produced the environmental studies, revealed the developer has access to additional parking beyond what is shown on the project site. "We just confirmed that there is another property on the lease that should cover 80 parking spaces for captains if needed," one said.

"The traffic, the concern of traffic, is definitely noted. We have asked the developer to come out to initiate a traffic study for that area. That will also be publicly available once completed."

Beyond traffic, Mr Deal raised concerns about transparency surrounding the project, asking who owned the proposed development and whether they had previous experience with similar projects.

Dr Neely-Murphy eventually identified the developer as Mr Russell, with the first name not discernible on Zoom. She added that he is Bahamian but has chosen not to attend the consultation.

"There is no need for the developer to be present at the public consultation meeting," said Dr Neely-Murphy, explaining the meeting focused on the environmental review rather than the developer's business plans.

Several attendees also questioned the wisdom of adding marina facilities next to an area already plagued by sewage issues. One resident told officials: "I cannot literally walk over the eastern bridge without smelling raw sewage."

Following those concerns, Dr Neely-Murphy disclosed that the proposed deli originally included in the marina plans had already been removed. "We advised the developer this afternoon to remove the deli from the development,” she said.

Residents also questioned how dredging would affect fishermen and vendors who store conch in nearby waters. One vendor warned that increased turbidity could damage seafood kept in the area.

In response, environmental consultants said the environmental management plan requires continuous monitoring during dredging operations. Dr Neely-Murphy added that if turbidity exceeded approved limits, construction activities would be halted.

"Construction, dredging, pile driving - everything will have to stop until those levels come back into the regulated levels,” she said.

Questions were also raised about sewage disposal from vessels, with one attendee asking whether pump-out facilities would be available at the marina.

Dr Neely-Murphy confirmed no pump-out facilities form part of the proposal because the marina is not intended for overnight berthing. She added that any significant change to the project's operating model would require additional environmental review.

Several residents used the consultation to voice broader frustrations with environmental enforcement around Potters Cay, citing derelict vessels, illegal dumping, fuel spills and long-standing sewage problems.

Mr Deal said while residents appreciated the consultation process, many remained sceptical because of previous experiences. "We have all the laws on the books, but enforcement has always been our issue,” he said, adding that residents wanted more than assurances.

"They listened, they took notes, but we haven't heard anything back from these projects any more,” he said.

Dr Neely-Murphy acknowledged the concerns, pledging the department would respond to all issues raised during the consultation in its report and would also pursue broader environmental concerns affecting Potter’s Cay beyond the proposed marina itself.

"I have heard what the community has said with respect to traffic... as well as all of the other solid waste and refuse issues that you're having," she said. "We know better, and so now we are going to do better."

The proposed Blu Cay Marina would be developed on around two acres west of Potter’s Cay Dock. According to the environmental impact assessment prepared by JSS Consultants, the project is intended to provide affordable marina facilities for local tour operators, remove derelict vessels and marine debris from the area, and create employment during both construction and operation.

The public consultation period remains open until August 27, after which DEPP will prepare a report before the environmental review process continues.



