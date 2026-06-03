Bahari receives backlash for using AI in campaign

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHARI’S use of AI-generated models to promote its newest collection has triggered a backlash from some customers, forcing the Bahamian-owned apparel brand to defend its commitment to local talent while acknowledging that artificial intelligence is becoming harder for fashion companies to ignore.

The debate erupted after Bahari posted promotional images on Facebook on May 31 for its Coral World collection, using AI-generated models rather than real people.

The move drew criticism from social media users who said a Bahamian company known for showcasing local culture should have used Bahamian models, especially given the exposure such campaigns can provide.

“Embarrassing for a well-respected brand to use AI. So many Bahamian models could’ve been used and would’ve been grateful for the opportunity,” one user wrote.

Another user said the concern was not about telling Bahari how to run its business, but about protecting the brand’s value.

“True, it is their business, but luxury brands thrive entirely on prestige and consumer trust,” the user said. “Pointing out poor quality isn't about dictating their choices, it’s about giving vital market feedback.”

Some social media users defended Bahari, arguing that marketing and advertising are changing and that Bahamian consumers do not show the same level of dissatisfaction when larger brands use AI.

Bahari general manager Carole Barnett rejected suggestions that the company had turned its back on Bahamian models, saying the brand has relied on local faces for most of its campaigns since it was launched in 2014 with its inaugural Independence Collection.

“For the past 11 years, we have been using Bahamian models. Nothing has changed,” she said. “We believe in Bahamians, and this is the reason why we use Bahamian models for every shoot.”

Ms Barnett said the decision to use AI for the Coral World campaign was tied to the collection's theme. Coral World, which opened in 1987 on Silver Cay, was developed by Coral World International as a major marine park and resort complex and was once one of the country’s most popular attractions.

Visitors could descend below sea level in an underwater observatory and view marine life through large windows without diving. The site also featured marine exhibits, nature attractions and resort facilities.

Coral World was eventually abandoned, with its observation tower remaining its most recognisable remnant.

Ms Barnett said because Coral World is no longer operational, the company decided artificial intelligence was best suited for the themed photoshoot.

The Coral World collection is available on Bahari’s website and includes shirts, dresses and pants featuring vibrant imagery inspired by the former attraction.

Still, the criticism has placed Bahari at the centre of a wider argument about whether the use of AI in fashion marketing undermines the visibility of real models and weakens the authenticity customers expect from brands rooted in culture and identity.

Bahari has traditionally been known for striking campaigns featuring Bahamians who have contributed to the country’s development. Its campaigns have also served as a platform for aspiring models.

Ms Barnett said Bahari has consistently hired local talent for its brand, advertising and collections. She questioned why Bahari was being criticised when other international fashion brands and Bahamian companies also use AI.

She said the company has always been rooted in Bahamian culture.

“We are a Bahamian company trying to evolve. We're trying to get The Bahamas on a global level by giving an island lifestyle,” she said.

“You're not going to be able to please everybody,” she said.