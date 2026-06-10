Five Americans arrested after brawl injures four officers

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FIVE American cruise passengers remained in police custody last night after a brawl at Nassau Cruise Port spilled into the Tourism Police Station, where police said the suspects violently struggled with officers, injuring four, and smashed a glass door.

Police said three women and two men were arrested after officers responded to a fight involving several cruise passengers in the port area shortly after 4.45pm on Monday.

The five US nationals could face charges including assaulting a police officer, fighting in a public place, resisting arrest, malicious damage and disorderly behaviour in a police station.

According to police, officers intervened in the altercation and took the five suspects into custody with the help of additional personnel.

A video of the incident showed chaos at the cruise port, with women fighting, people shoving and staff struggling to separate those involved.

Police said the confrontation escalated at the Tourism Police Station as officers prepared to search the five arrested passengers.

During the process, police said the five suspects "violently struggled" with officers.

Police said one female suspect threw a chair through a glass door, shattering it, while a male suspect kicked out the remaining glass in an attempt to escape.

He was immediately subdued by officers, according to police.

Additional police units were called to restore order.

In one video, a young man in a white T-shirt, blue shorts and bright blue socks is seen kicking through the glass panel of a door at the Tourism Police Station.

A man in a red shirt and beige pants then intervenes, grabbing the young man as a police officer comes out of the building. Broken glass can be seen scattered outside the entrance.

The video shows several officers and the man in the red shirt restraining the young man against a flagpole outside the station before officers take him back inside.

A crowd later gathered outside the station.

Police said the five suspects suffered minor injuries during the initial fight at the cruise port. They were examined and treated by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Four officers were injured during the confrontation with the US nationals.

Police said two officers were struck about the body, one suffered a cut to the mouth and another suffered a serious injury to his left shoulder.

The officer with the shoulder injury was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition was unknown.

Police said the complainants were unable to give official statements because of time constraints linked to their cruise ship’s schedule.