Lusca’s Morton Salts deal brings hope and sustainability

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The union representing Morton Salt workers says a deal that once appeared headed for a crisis ending has instead opened a "new chapter" for Inagua after the company's sale to the Lusca Group was completed before a planned 75 percent workforce redundancy took effect.

Speaking during the 78th Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day observance in Inagua, Bahamas Industrial, Manufacturing and Allied Workers Union (BIMAWU) president Richard Ingraham said the transaction was completed within weeks of workers being informed that most of the workforce could lose their jobs.

"Within approximately 15 days, significant progress was made, and the transaction between Morton Salt and the Lusca Group was successfully completed, bringing new hope and sustainability to the workforce," said Mr Ingraham.

The development marks a dramatic turnaround from the situation facing workers just weeks ago. Morton Salt had warned employees that 75 percent of the workforce could be made redundant effective June 5, while an alternative proposal would have reduced all employees to a 20-hour work week with benefits retained.

Mr Ingraham said the threat of mass job losses prompted union leaders to seek assistance from the Government.

"Recognising the seriousness of this situation in Inagua, the executive team and I travelled to Nassau to meet with Prime Minister Philip Davis," he said. "During those discussions, we raised the concerns of the workers we represent."

Prior to the sale's completion, the proposed redundancies had generated widespread concern in Inagua, where Morton Salt is the island's largest employer and a major economic driver.

"Approximately 45 days ago, employees were presented with two possible options regarding the future of the operation," said Mr Ingraham.

"One option involved a 75 percent workforce redundancy that was scheduled to take effect on June 5, 2026. This would have resulted in many employees losing their jobs and created significant uncertainty for workers and their families."

The proposed layoffs were linked to delays in completing the sale of Morton Salt's Inagua operation to the Lusca Group. Labour leaders had argued at the time that workers were being caught in the middle of a dispute that was holding up the transaction.

Mr Ingraham yesterday thanked those who helped bring the matter to a resolution.

"We give God thanks for His favour and guidance throughout this process," he said. "We also extend our sincere appreciation to Prime Minister Philip Davis and all those who worked diligently to help secure this positive outcome for the workers and the people of Inagua."

Looking ahead, the BIMAWU president said workers are optimistic about the operation's future under its new ownership.

"We are now witnessing the beginning of a new chapter," Mr Ingraham said. "Representatives of the Lusca Group, along with members of its ownership team, are on the ground in Inagua, and we look forward to continued engagement as the operation moves forward under the new company structure."

He added: "As president, I am encouraged by the progress being made and optimistic about the future. We look forward to building a strong and positive relationship between management and the union. By working together, we can strengthen the company and create new opportunities for employees and the wider community."

Mr Ingraham also said workers were encouraged by the investment plans previously outlined by the new owners.

"We are also excited about the investment that Lusca Salt is expected to bring to Inagua and look forward to the future with great expectation," he said.