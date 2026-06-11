‘$130m in savings’ thanks to water reduction programme, claims Minister

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Water & Sewerage Corporation is selling 60 percent more water than it did in 2012 while producing roughly the same volume, a transformation that has generated more than $130m in savings and reduced water losses by more than 16bn imperial gallons, it was claimed yesterday.

During her contribution to the 2026-2027 Budget debate, Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis pointed to the corporation's non-revenue water reduction programme as one of the most successful utility reform initiatives undertaken in The Bahamas.

"In 2012, Water and Sewerage signed a 10-year non-revenue water performance-based contract that delivered one of the largest non-revenue water reductions achieved by a utility in our region," she said.

"The programme has been recognised internationally for its success and has already saved more than 16bn imperial gallons of water, translating into more than $130m in savings from water purchases alone.

"Every gallon we save is water we do not have to purchase."

The programme was implemented through a partnership with MIYA Bahamas, a specialist water management company that has worked with the corporation since 2012 to identify leaks, improve network efficiency and reduce water losses. The contract was extended through December 31, 2026, to facilitate the transition of those responsibilities back to the corporation.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said the Government's objective is to build a fully Bahamian team capable of managing non-revenue water programmes locally and eventually marketing those services abroad.

"It is this Government's vision that the corporation will develop an all-Bahamian NRW team that will serve as a centre of excellence, providing world-class non-revenue water services first for the corporation, then nationally and ultimately internationally," she said.

As part of that effort, the corporation is constructing a new $1.5m office facility behind its University Drive headquarters, with occupancy expected later this summer.

She also highlighted what she described as another major development for the water sector: the acquisition of desalination plants previously operated by Aqua Design and their transfer into a new entity known as WSCDesalCo.

"Efforts are currently underway for the full operation and maintenance of these plants under WSCDesalCo Limited," Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

The Government has been pursuing ownership of multiple Aqua Design facilities in Eleuthera, Exuma, San Salvador and Inagua for several years amid disputes over contracts and water supply arrangements.

Tribune Business previously reported that WSCDesalCo was created to hold and operate the acquired desalination assets as part of a broader strategy to increase Bahamian ownership of critical water infrastructure.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said WSCDesalCo is expected to expand beyond government operations.

"In the future, WSCDesalCo will expand to offer services in the private sector, both locally and regionally, positioning The Bahamas as a leader in desalination innovation in the Caribbean."

The comments signal the Government's intention not only to improve domestic water security but also to leverage expertise developed through leak reduction and desalination operations into potential commercial opportunities beyond The Bahamas.