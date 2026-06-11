Taxi call-up for Arawak under discussion

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

TAXI operators could be incorporated into Arawak Cay’s redevelopment plans through a formal call-up system as the government seek discussions with industry representatives over transportation arrangements at the popular tourism hub.

The update comes as the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources moves ahead with extensive upgrades and expansion projects at Arawak Cay, including new souvenir stalls, cultural spaces and additional attractions aimed at strengthening the destination’s appeal to both tourists and residents.

Neil Campbell, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, said discussions are ongoing regarding a dedicated taxi system for the site.

“I am advised that we are still in discussion to have the Taxi Call Up System implemented at the Western Entrance Parking Lot Area,” Mr Campbell said.

“[We] just need the input from the Taxi Union and the Road Traffic Department.”

The comments appear to address concerns raised by Bahamas Taxicab Union president Tyrone Butler, who earlier said taxi operators had not been consulted about the redevelopment plans despite the potential impact on drivers who service the area.

“Well, we haven’t had any discussion with Minister Campbell or the Minister Transport Mr Lundy, so we don’t know what they’re thinking is, and they haven’t reached out to us to discuss the layout and the parking space for taxis,” Mr Butler said.

“I have been waiting to meet with this minister now for a couple of weeks.”

Mr Butler argued that transportation stakeholders are too often excluded from development planning.

“Taxis have never been factored in none of the plans that the government seems to have,” he said.

“Those kind of plans are taking place, and there’s nobody from the taxi union being involved in terms of the planning and layout. And that’s why you have so much chaos in the transportation business as it is.”

The prospect of a formal taxi call-up system aligns with recommendations from Arawak Cay Business Association president Lillian Laramore Smith, who said the redevelopment presents an opportunity to establish a more organised transportation arrangement similar to the system used near the cruise port welcome centre.

“Many years ago the Arawak Cay Association was in partnership with the government where they had a designated area for taxi drivers,” she said.

“Over the last maybe 12 years or so, they haven’t used it. And now they won’t have any access to that particular area across from Twin Brothers. They have come to gravitate to that area, and that’s going to be taken from them.”

Ms Laramore Smith said a structured dispatch operation would help improve traffic flow and management at the site.

“This is an opportunity to put a system in place, a call-up system, like the one that is downtown by the welcome centre by the port where people drop off, pick up, and you would put your number on the board and have the proper authorities there to maintain and control that area,” she said.

Mr Butler welcomed the idea of a call-up taxi system and suggested that someone should be held responsible to liaise with Arawak Cay vendors and taxi drivers.

“We welcome, anything that would be an improvement to what is out there now, but what we are disappointed in is that they decided to build on the site where the taxis would normally park and not have a discussion with the taxi union [beforehand], or at least make us aware of what they're doing and show us their plans, so we could see how they would fit into our vision of what we would like taxis to be.

“We need to identify key personnel who would be held responsible for communicating to us, and the vendors association. Now I understand the vendors association for Arawak Cay may be a part of our affiliate member leadership with the trade union (Trade Union Congress). I'll try and reach out to that individual. I believe I would have seen her at a meeting once. And I will see what their plans are

Mr Butler added, that the Government should also implement more enforcement as Arawak Cay is an area where some taxi operators do not follow dress code and behaviour policies.

“[Arawak Cay] is almost like a hangout for some taxi drivers, particularly the ones who are not necessarily the best of the best,” he said. “So you get a lot of drivers who go down there, sometimes they're not properly dressed, they're drinking alcohol beverages. So that area needs a lot of work. So it’s something the government needs to focus on.

The transportation discussions are unfolding as the government invests heavily in modernising the Fish Fry destination.

During his budget contribution, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell described public markets and fish fry areas as critical components of The Bahamas’ economy and cultural identity.

“Public markets across The Bahamas remain vital to the nation’s food distribution system, cultural heritage, and micro enterprise economy,” he said.

“Markets and fish fry areas connect farmers, fishers, artisans, food vendors, and small-scale entrepreneurs with residents, restaurants, and the tourism sector.”

Mr Campbell said ongoing works at Arawak Cay include restroom repairs, storage improvements, painting, rail repairs, plumbing rehabilitation, roof repairs, waterproofing, structural repairs, lighting improvements, fence repairs, gate works and general refurbishment.

He also announced that approval has been granted for an area designated for new souvenir stalls and cultural activities.

“When we invest in public markets, we invest in small business, culture, food, tourism, and community pride,” he said.

Ms Laramore Smith welcomed the broader redevelopment, noting that construction of souvenir stalls is already under way and that ten vendors have been approved to operate in the new space.

She added that Goldie’s is being built with concrete, which “says permanency.”

“They’re also adding a rum cake factory, an ice cream outlet, a tea and coffee outlet. So it adds flavour to what Arawak Cay is about.”

She added that authorities are also working to accommodate existing souvenir vendors by providing them with stalls of equal size within the redeveloped area.

While supporting the upgrades, Ms Laramore Smith said preserving Arawak Cay’s accessibility and character should remain a priority.

“We wouldn’t want a village-like type setting,” she said. “We want our down-home feeling to remain the same.”