Champions emerge at Cycling Nationals in Exuma

THE Bahamas Cycling Federation completed its successful staging of its National Cycling Championships over the weekend in Mount Thompson, Exuma.

The championships, held in Exuma for the second consecutive time and the third time overall, featured a contingent of competitors from New Providence, Grand Bahama and a number of Family Islands.

Rawshan Jones emerged as the overall champion, finishing the gruelling 70-mile road race in three hours, 48 minutes and 43.5 seconds on Saturday.

He dethroned Kevin Daley, who was second in 3:49.50.3. Barron Musgrove Jr was third in 3:51:41.5 and Kenton Roker was fourth in 3:52.50.1.

Kami Roach repeated as the female champion, covering a shorter distance of 50 miles in 2:48:56.9. She was followed by Ilaria Gervasini in 3:03:46.3 and Sienna Culmer-Mackey in 3:28:17.2.

There were a number of winners in the various age group categories. They included:

Junior boys U-18 20 miles - Aaron Horton, 56:19.2; Kendrick Cargill Jr, 1:06:43.0; Anthony Knowles II, 1:06:46.3; Natron Knowles, 1:06:49.0; Devonte McKenzie, 1:13:23.9; Blue Gray, 1:14:54.2; Brennan Wilson, 1:36:36.0;

Junior girls U-18, 20m - Anaya Walker, 1:29:36.0.

Elite Junior boys, 50 miles - Ayden Bain, 2:44:49.8; Arcady Thompson, 2:44:51.6; Levi Capron, 2:50:31.4; Davian Johnson, 2:50:44.4; Ta'Naj PRatt, 2:51:44.0; Urie Musgrove, 3:07:44.4; Jaquan Strachan, 3:07:45.5.

Open males, 50 miles - Richard Horton, 2:48:53.8; Wayne Price, 3:01:55.8; Brtian Strachan, 3:11:19.7; Levi Pinder, 3:25:34.3

Elite U-23 female - Kami Roach, 2:48:56.9; Sienna Culmer-Mackey, 3:28:17.2.

Masters female, 50 miles - Ilaria Gervasini, 3:03:46.3.

Junior boys U-12, 10 miles - Gebriael McPhee, 49:53.7.

Junior girls U-12, 10 miles - Trenae Smith, 49:52.4.

Elime Males, 72 miles - Rashan Jones, 3:48:43.5; Ke=vin Daley, 3:49:50.3.

Elite U-23 males, 72 miles - Barron Musgrove Jr, 3:51:41.5.

Masters Males,

72 miles - Kenton Roker, 3:52:50.1.

Junior girls, 20 miles - Blue Gray, 1:14:54.2; Anaya Walker, 1:29:42.4.

Junior boys U-18, 20 miles - Aaron Horton, 56:19.2; Kendrick Cqrgill Jr, 1:06:43.0; Anthony Knowles III, 1:06:49.0; Natron Knowles, 1:06:49.0; Devonte McKenzie, 1:13:23.9; Brennan Wilson, 1:26:36.0.