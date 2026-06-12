FNM takes DEA 'Politician 1' allegations to police

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION members have formally asked police to investigate allegations contained in a United States federal affidavit that references an unnamed Bahamian politician allegedly linked to a drug trafficking conspiracy.

In a letter dated June 11 and addressed to Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard called for an “urgent and comprehensive investigation” into allegations outlined in a sworn complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York involving Jonathan Eric Gardiner, also known as “Player”.

The request comes as political tensions continue to mount over a US court filing that alleges an unnamed Bahamian politician met an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration source and a pilot inside a Parliament building in October 2024 to discuss a cocaine shipment allegedly worth $30m.

The filing refers to the unnamed figure as “Politician-1".

The opposition leader urged police, in coordination with relevant national security agencies and international partners, to identify and investigate any individual who may be “Politician 1”, determine whether any elected official or public officer facilitated criminal activity, and examine whether members of law enforcement or security agencies provided assistance or protection to criminal networks.

Mr Pintard said portions of the complaint raised serious concerns because they referred to the movement of narcotics from Colombia through The Bahamas to the United States, alleged the involvement of a Bahamian political figure, and suggested access to or protection from politicians, government officials and members of the security services.

“These allegations, as presented in a sworn complaint before a U.S. federal court, raise profound national security concerns and, if substantiated, would represent a serious breach of public trust, the rule of law, and the integrity of public institutions,” he wrote.

He also called for investigations into potential money laundering activities, financial flows and beneficial ownership structures linked to individuals or entities associated with the alleged enterprise.

The letter additionally requests a review of government contracts, concessions and financial dealings involving Gardiner's company Top Notch Builders Limited and any affiliated entities.

Mr Pintard noted that information already in the public domain indicates Top Notch was awarded contracts for the Obadiah Wilchcombe Complex in Grand Bahama and the Renaissance at Carmichael housing development in New Providence.

The letter read: "Given the seriousness of the allegations and their potential implications for national security, international reputation, and public confidence in governance, it is essential that this matter be addressed with urgency, independence, and full transparency.

"The public must be assured that no individual - regardless of position - is above the law, and that all allegations of criminal conduct touching public office are investigated thoroughly and impartially."

The request marks the latest escalation by the Free National Movement over the allegations, which have dominated political debate this week.

The issue has sparked heated exchanges in the House of Assembly after House Speaker Patricia Deveaux blocked repeated attempts by Mr Pintard to table documents related to the U.S. complaint.

The Office of the Prime Minister has said the government would seek information from U.S. authorities and that local law enforcement agencies would begin their own inquiries.

Mr Pintard's letter was also copied to National Security Minister Myles Laroda and Attorney General Wayne Munroe.

It was signed by all opposition MPs in the Lower House, including Kwasi Thompson, Adrian White, Adrian Gibson, Michela Barnett-Ellis, Frazette Gibson, Lincoln Deal and James Leo Ferguson.