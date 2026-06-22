PM confirms investigation into crash involving drug suspect

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he has been advised that aviation authorities are investigating the Election Day plane crash involving convicted drug trafficker Eric Gardiner, including whether it had valid certification to fly.

Mr Davis addressed the controversial crash in the House of Assembly Thursday night after Opposition leader Michael Pintard asked whether an investigation had been launched.

Mr Pintard pointed to Aviation Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis’ refusal to answer questions on the matter when pressed by a reporter last week.

The plane, which was carrying 11 Bahamians, had been a recurring talking point during the budget debate.“I'd like to hear Prime Minister again, have an investigation been launched, one that the plane should not have functioned as a charter.

Secondly, that the plane may not have been licensed, and that needs clarification,” Mr Pintard said.

Mr Davis responded that the opposition leader “clearly” knew more about the incident than he did.“In the public domain would’ve been that every crash that occurs in The Bahamas, the Air Accident Authority commences an investigation right away and that too is in public domain,” he said.

“That’s as far as I’m aware, that’s going on and we have heard nothing yet about the results of that.”

“Do not tempt us to go down the path that you carry yourselves and your people because I could say a lot of things about how, I could show the hypocrisy here, if you're so concerned about the rule of law and investigations, there are other things you could have spoken too and raised.”

Mr Pintard urged him to go down that road, saying: “We could have a good house cleaning on all sides.”

The aircraft, a Beechcraft 300 King Air twin-prop registered in Panama as HP-1859 carrying eleven people on board, was forced to ditch into the sea on May 12 after departing Marsh Harbour, Abaco, for Freeport.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) previously said it would not be launching an investigation as the incident falls outside Bahamian jurisdiction.

It said relevant authorities in the State of Registry, Panama, and the State of Manufacture and Design, the United States, had been notified and that it stands ready to provide assistance or coordination support to the authority undertaking an investigation.

Captain Rafael Barcenas, managing director of the Civil Aeronautics Authority of Panama, confirmed the aircraft’s documentation expired on June 4, 2025, and said it should not have been flying after that date.Bahamas CAA Director General Ms Chequita Johnson previously declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing investigations.

The day after the rescue, Eric “Player” Gardiner was arrested by US authorities and indicted on drug smuggling conspiracy charges in connection with a three-year drug conspiracy operation centred on The Bahamas.

According to the US Drugs Enforcement Agency, Gardiner allegedly had three phones and a cross-body bag containing about $30,000 in Bahamian currency.He was charged with cocaine and firearms conspiracy charges in a New York court last week. However, he has denied the allegations.