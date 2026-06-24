Man acquitted of crash that killed police officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old man was acquitted yesterday of vehicular manslaughter in the death of Inspector Tomas McIntosh, the police officer whose organs were donated after he suffered catastrophic injuries while on duty on Sir Milo Butler Highway in 2024.

Raymond Rolle appeared relieved after he was found not guilty in a 7-1 jury verdict before Justice Renae McKay, who said he was free to go.

Prosecutors had alleged that Rolle struck Inspector McIntosh with his garbage truck while the officer was effecting a traffic stop on January 31, 2024.Inspector McIntosh, 33, was seriously injured after a passing vehicle struck him. Doctors later declared him brain dead, and his family made the difficult decision to donate his organs.

His death prompted an emotional Hero’s Walk at Doctor’s Hospital, where grieving relatives, colleagues and medical staff gathered as he was taken to the operating room for the organ procurement procedure.

Relatives cried, police officers saluted him and others sang “The Wind Beneath My Wings” as his body left the hospital’s hallway.Deputy Police Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux said at the time that the donation was what Inspector McIntosh would have wanted.

“He’s always been a caring person who always looked out for others,” he said. “He went beyond the call of duty of looking out for his colleagues and anyone he came into contact with so he would not have any issue.”

Doctors said the donation would save multiple lives and described the procedure as a significant moment for organ donation in The Bahamas.

Dr Sheena Antonio-Collie, the hospital’s chief medical officer, encouraged families facing similar situations to consider organ donation, saying it could help patients and reduce the burden on costly treatments such as dialysis.

Dr Rhea Thurston-Carrroll, a kidney transplant physician, said the goal was to help develop a programme that included both living and deceased donors.Rolle was represented by Tai Pinder and Lilnique Murphy-Grant.Kalnan Kelly and Erica Duncombe prosecuted the case.