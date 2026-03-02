Sebas Bastian’s new memoir achieves US bestseller status

SEBAS Bastian has launched a memoir that his team says has earned bestseller recognition in the United States.

Mr Bastian held a book signing on February 27 for Lion Beneath the Fade, an event attended by family, friends and a cross-section of business, civic and political leaders.

According to a press release, the book went on sale on February 17 in the United States and The Bahamas and has since been listed as a USA Today Best Seller, LA Times Best Seller and Amazon Best Seller.

Locally, the book is available at Logos Bookstore, Chapter One Bookstore and Bloom & Bindings Bookstore, as well as online through Amazon.

The press release described the book as part memoir and part blueprint, tracing Mr Bastian’s path from modest beginnings to national leadership. The book explores themes of grit, resilience, instinct, adaptability and faith, using the lion as a central metaphor.

At the launch event, Mr Bastian addressed attendees and spoke about the ideas behind the book.

“You don’t need privilege to create opportunity,” Mr Bastian said. “My greatest privilege in life was not wealth or access, it was a mother who worked and sacrificed relentlessly so I could succeed, and a father who taught me the meaning of hustle. They taught me that discipline is louder than excuses and that opportunity isn’t given… it’s created.”

During his remarks, he also explained the origin of the book’s title.

“The title The Lion Beneath the Fade was a birthday gift from my close friend Danae Bethel,” he said. “The lion is from my astrology sign Leo, and the fade comes from how I wore my haircut as a young boy. She brought me a pre-designed book cover with the title on it. Inside were blank pages and a note that said, ‘You can’t tell a story with a blank page.’ Those words stayed with me. They kept me writing during moments when I felt like I’d never finish or get it right.”