Davis declines comment on active officer in $10k bribery allegation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis declined yesterday to comment on reports that a high-ranking police officer remains on active duty after allegedly receiving $10,000 in a Supreme Court bribery case involving voice notes and a $1.475m airport bank security heist.

The Nassau Guardian reported last month that Superintendent Terico Sweeting admitted receiving funds and is one of the prosecution’s key witnesses in the case. The paper reported that the officer was granted immunity.

Eyewitness News, meanwhile, reported last week Mr Sweeting remains a serving police officer. No information has been disclosed about any internal review or administrative action.

“I wouldn’t comment on the matter because it’s before the court,” Mr Davis said yesterday.

The case centres on former Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, attorney Bjorn Ferguson and Police Sergeant 3726 Deangelo Rolle, who have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged bribery and theft scheme connected to the November 2023 airport bank car robbery.

In 2024, voice notes circulated publicly, purporting to capture a quid-pro-quo arrangement involving a senior police officer, a lawyer and two men — Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith — in relation to the heist.

Fox Jr and Smith, both now deceased, were suspects in the robbery but were never charged. Two other men, Oral Roberts and Akeil Holmes, were charged. Mr Roberts was killed in Fox Hill last year.