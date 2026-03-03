Pair held over fraudulent passport and voter ID scheme

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
AN 18-year-old Haitian man accused of fraudulently obtaining a Bahamian passport and voter’s card was remanded to prison yesterday after prosecutors said he used the document at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.
Max Veve Pierre and Gersey Pierre, 59, are accused of agreeing on December 23, 2024, to fraudulently obtain a Bahamian passport.
Prosecutors allege the pair secured a passport in Max’s name from the Passport Office on February 3, 2025.
Authorities further allege that Max uttered the fraudulent passport at the Parliamentary Registry on January 23 to obtain a Bahamian voter’s card. He is also accused of presenting the same passport to immigration officers at LPIA on February 24, where the alleged scheme unravelled.
Max was charged with three counts of possession of a false document, two counts of uttering a false document and fraud by false pretences.
Both men face additional charges of fraud by false pretences and conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences.
The accused, both construction workers, pleaded not guilty before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.
They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their trial begins on May 21.
Inspector Timothy Bain was the prosecutor.
Sickened 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
I can only assume that we will soon hear about the Bahamians who were involved in this scheme at the passport office? Hopefully their names will also be made known to the public and all of their financial records (including gaming accounts) will be reviewed by police to see what strange and unexplained cash deposits have taken place.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
This is a serious matter. But I do believe it is common you will hear Hatians say they MOVED HERE four years ago. But they do not have work. IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT WHERE ARE YOU.
pablojay 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
With no mention of further investigations to find the source of the passport issuance, would make one deduce that it was obtained from a vending machine.
SP 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
The only surprise here is that this "ONE" actually got caught and charged.
Fraudulent documents are a well known Haitian specialty.
This one case isn't anywhere near the tip of the iceberg with Haitians fraudulently obtaining Bahamian passports, voter’s cards, NIB cards, and birth certificates!
realfreethinker 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
So what happened to "Comment has been disabled for this story" ? Is it because they are hyshin?
joeblow 23 minutes ago
... I wonder if they ever pick up on the Haitians with Bahamian passports that have Bahamian names they can't even pronounce properly?
