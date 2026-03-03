Pair held over fraudulent passport and voter ID scheme

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old Haitian man accused of fraudulently obtaining a Bahamian passport and voter’s card was remanded to prison yesterday after prosecutors said he used the document at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Max Veve Pierre and Gersey Pierre, 59, are accused of agreeing on December 23, 2024, to fraudulently obtain a Bahamian passport.

Prosecutors allege the pair secured a passport in Max’s name from the Passport Office on February 3, 2025.

Authorities further allege that Max uttered the fraudulent passport at the Parliamentary Registry on January 23 to obtain a Bahamian voter’s card. He is also accused of presenting the same passport to immigration officers at LPIA on February 24, where the alleged scheme unravelled.

Max was charged with three counts of possession of a false document, two counts of uttering a false document and fraud by false pretences.

Both men face additional charges of fraud by false pretences and conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences.

The accused, both construction workers, pleaded not guilty before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their trial begins on May 21.

Inspector Timothy Bain was the prosecutor.