Officer involved in fatal shooting of Tinker still on active duty

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE police officer involved in the recent fatal shooting of a man in New Providence remains on active duty, Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said yesterday.

The shooting followed an altercation between the officer and 28-year-old Makaveli Tinker at the fatally-wounded man’s residence on St Margaret Road.

“There are protocols when an officer fires his or her weapon, and those protocols have been followed, and that case will be referred to His Majesty’s Coroner,” she said.

Police previously reported that the victim was “unknown” to the officer. However, residents later told The Tribune that Tinker knew the officer who shot him.

A close friend of Tinker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said bystanders heard an argument between the two men before shots were fired.

Tinker had previously been charged as a minor in connection with the 2015 murder of Queen’s College teacher Joyelle McIntosh. He and two co-accused later had their convictions overturned. A retrial was pending at the time of his death.

In a separate matter, Ms Knowles declined to comment on Superintendent Terrico Sweeting who, according to the Nassau Guardian, is expected to testify in the case involving former Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, attorney Bjorn Ferguson and Police Sergeant 3726 Deangelo Rolle. The three men have pleaded not guilty to charges linked to alleged bribery and a $1.475m airport bank-truck robbery in November 2023.

Supt Sweeting is reportedly expected to serve as a key prosecution witness and has been granted immunity.

Commissioner Knowles directed reporters to the Director of Public Prosecutions, noting that the matter is before the Supreme Court and an adjourned date is approaching.