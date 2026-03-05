PM promises no increase to BPL bills despite rising global oil costs

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said Bahamians need not fear electricity bill increases in the short or medium term despite rising oil prices driven by conflicts in the Middle East.
His comments followed reports of surging oil and gas prices after the United States and Israel waged war on Iran. Some major regional suppliers have halted liquefied natural gas production after their facilities were struck by debris from missile interceptions.
Mr Davis addressed the war’s potential economic impact during his mid-year budget contribution in the House of Assembly yesterday, acknowledging the country’s heavy reliance on imported fuel.
He said any spike in global oil prices directly affects The Bahamas, but noted that safeguards are in place to cushion consumers during periods of volatility.
“Rest assured, we are fully committed to working on behalf of every Bahamian to reduce the cost of electricity and fuel prices,” he said.
Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis recently told reporters the government is taking a wait-and-see approach before considering any revisions to its fiscal plans.
He said officials hope the hostilities will end quickly, but warned that any prolonged disruption to regional oil supplies could raise costs across the import-dependent Bahamian economy.
Concerning the government’s electricity reform, Mr Davis said the changes are delivering results.
He said 82 percent of BPL customers — about 78,000 households — are paying lower bills due to the equity rate adjustment.
Of those, 44 percent saw reductions of at least 15 percent, while more than 63,000 households now receive monthly bills under $125.
“For those who had fallen behind, we did not simply look away,” he said, adding that 2,811 disconnected households were reconnected between November 2024 and January 2025. “Lower bills matter. But reliability matters just as much. Because what good is affordable electricity that is not there when you need it?”
He said power outage frequency fell by about 45 percent last year while outage duration dropped by 35 percent.
Comments
ohdrap4 14 hours, 28 minutes ago
Just like there was no increase during the pandemic. We paid after the election
So we will just pay after the election.
Now I BELIEVE. I BELIEVE I CAN FLY. I BELIVEVE I CAN TOUCH THE SKY. I BELIEVE I AM INSANE
Dawes 14 hours, 10 minutes ago
We have to pay no matter what eventually. How does he intend for this to work? Is it just because its election time. This is incredibly stupid to say and do with a company that is basically bankrupt.
Sickened 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ask Davis what these so called 'safeguards' are? Can't wait to hear him stutter and ramble on trying to answer that question.
And the PLP hear his 'we've got safeguards in place' and are celebrating having such an incredible and prepared leader. ROFL!!!!
SP 7 hours, 41 minutes ago
The lie about "free electricity" before the last election worked well!
Why not tell the fools another one?
