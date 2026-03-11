Former PM calls for probe into politicians’ sharp rise in wealth

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday questioned unexplained jumps in politicians’ declared assets, saying those whose wealth rises sharply in office should be required to explain how it happened.

Speaking in the House of Assembly a week after the annual financial disclosure deadline passed, Dr Minnis said he found it strange that some people enter politics with $50,000 and within four years have more than $2 million. He said he was not “picking on anybody”.

“What I'm saying is, if nothing is going on, they are very, very intelligent, and those individuals should be hired within the Ministry of Finance,” he said. “They would be a great asset to the Ministry of Finance. Now, I brought that up for a reason. Last year, my declaration was about $14 million. I'm not ashamed of that. It was about $14 million. This year my declaration has gone up.

“Now, if we were a country of laws and enforcement, they should have called me in. They should have called me in and questioned me as to how, explain how my assets had increased by millions of dollars, just like they should have called the individuals who moved from $50,000 to $3 -$4 million. Until we deal with those matters, our country will continue to deteriorate.”

“I use myself as an example so that nobody can say that I picked on them. All I'm saying is that when these things happen, the laws should dictate that individuals, regardless of who they are (address it), and there can be easy explanations.”

Critics have repeatedly faulted the country’s slack system around public disclosure of assets and liabilities. While public officials are required to make disclosures every year, no one verifies the accuracy of their claims.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe and Environment Minister Zane Lightbourne recently told The Tribune they requested 30-day extensions to make their disclosures while Sea Breeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice said she sought a two-week extension.

Golden Isles MP Darren Pickstock said he was finalising his filing and awaiting bank statements, adding he expected to file by March 9 once he received them.

Several Cabinet ministers said they met the deadline, including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper; Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville; Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin; Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis; Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg; Social Services Minister Myles Laroda; Transport and Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis; Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle; and Works Minister Clay Sweeting.

Other parliamentarians who said they filed include Central Grand Bahama MP Iran Lewis, Mount Moriah MP Mckell Bonaby, Central and South Abaco MP John Linder, MICAL MP Basil McIntosh, Southern Shores MP Leroy Major, West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Kingsley Smith, Nassau Village MP Jamahl Strachan, and South Beach MP Bacchus Rolle.

A Free National Movement official claimed all FNM members filed on time.

Nearly four days after the Tribune sent them questions, other elected officials had not responded to requests about the status of their disclosures.



