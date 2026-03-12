Anti-gang probes hit ‘critical point' as witness rules begin

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE investigations under The Bahamas’ anti-gang law have reached a “critical point,” National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday, as new rules allowing witness anonymity are expected to take effect.

Mr Munroe said a regulation signed by the Attorney General and tabled in Parliament two weeks ago will allow witnesses in certain matters to remain anonymous for specified periods, giving additional protection to people assisting police in gang-related cases.

“Their investigations are at a critical point,” Mr Munroe said. “They wanted anonymity for witnesses. I laid it in Parliament two weeks ago. I believe it was the regulation signed by the Attorney General, the order to do that. And so now they can proceed with giving witnesses the assurance that for certain periods of any matter, they can remain anonymous.”

He said it will be up to police to determine how the provision is used as they continue building cases.

“I leave that up to the police and their good work and seeking to close all the doors,” he said. “Having function as a defence lawyer, I tell them all the time, assume that you're going to meet a Wayne Munroe in court when you go with this case. And so, think about all the questions I would ask and make sure you have the answers for them.”

Police had sought stronger witness protections while preparing to use the Anti-Gang Act in court. In September last year, it was reported that investigators requested legislative changes to ensure witnesses cooperating in gang investigations could receive additional safeguards.

The Anti-Gang Act was passed in Parliament in 2024 as part of the Davis administration’s response to rising gang violence and retaliatory killings.

The law allows gang leaders and members to face penalties of up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000 for gang-related offences.

It defines a gang as a group of three or more people organised to engage in criminal activity. Offences include recruitment, retaliatory violence, kidnapping, threats and benefiting from gang activity.

The legislation also allows authorities to use various forms of evidence to establish gang membership, including tattoos, clothing, symbols, codes or other indicators linked to gang activity.

Officials have previously said enforcement of the law requires extensive intelligence gathering to ensure cases can withstand scrutiny in court. Authorities have indicated they are targeting not only those who commit violent acts but also those who organise or support gang operations behind the scenes.