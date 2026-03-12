Election 'within next few weeks'

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said yesterday that a general election will be held “within the next few weeks.”

The unexpected announcement is the clearest indication yet that the country will head to the polls this spring.

“This,” he said in a voice note, “is a country that is facing a general election in the next few weeks, and it’s likely that the election campaign is going to heat up and the Bahamian people are going to be asked shortly who should be governing them for the next five years.”

Under the constitution, the current House of Assembly will automatically dissolve in October 2026, if not dissolved earlier, triggering a general election.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has not announced an election date. His representatives did not respond yesterday to The Tribune’s requests for comment on Mr Mitchell’s statement.

Last month, Mr Davis said the PLP would pause political activities during the Lent season, which expires on April 2nd.

Before a general election is called, Parliament is typically prorogued, meaning the current session is formally ended by the Governor-General on the advice of the Prime Minister. Prorogation stops parliamentary business but does not end the life of Parliament, and members of the House of Assembly remain in office.

An election becomes necessary when Parliament is dissolved, either early on the prime minister’s advice or automatically when the five-year constitutional term expires. Once Parliament is dissolved, the Governor-General issues writs of election for each constituency directing returning officers to hold the vote. The writs set the key dates for the election.

By law, nomination day must be at least seven days after the writ is issued, and polling day must be at least seven days after nomination day, meaning the earliest an election can be held is roughly two weeks after the writs are issued. In practice, Bahamian elections are typically held three to four weeks after Parliament is dissolved.

Mr Mitchell’s comments about the election came after he tore into Grand Bahama Port Authority co-owner Rubert Hayward and FNM leader Michael Pintard.

“These are serious times and under no circumstances should Rupert Hayward, Michael Pintard and all the other minions on their payroll be allowed to run The Bahamas, again, never,” Mr Mitchell said.

“This is where the rubber meets the road, and as we say to Michael Pintard and Rupert Hayward, no, no, no. This far and no farther.”

Mr Mitchell praised residents of Grand Bahama who attended a recent “clear the air” town hall meeting in Freeport concerning the government’s arbitration dispute with the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Mr Mitchell criticised Mr Pintard for attending the meeting, accusing him of siding with Mr Hayward and the families behind the authority “against his own people”.

“This is meant to be a sober time, but who should crash the party but the leader of the opposition, Michael Pintard, who must’ve taken a crazy notion the night before that he would find support in that audience,” Mr Mitchell said.

“He was roundly condemned and booed extensively for taking the side of Rupert Hayward and the families that control the Grand Bahama Port Authority.”

Mr Mitchell also criticised the families that control the GBPA, saying they had failed in their responsibilities to Freeport.

“The families who control the Grand Bahama Port Authority have failed in their responsibilities; they have no money, and push must come to shove — just look at the way the city is falling apart and they can do nothing,” he said.

He further criticised what he described as Rupert Hayward’s conduct toward the prime minister.

“He thinks he and the prime minister are actually company. The condescension and disrespect is so glaringly obvious, trying to make it look like some personal fight between equals when no such thing is the case,” Mr Mitchell said.

Mr Mitchell said Mr Pintard would have to explain his position when the history of the dispute is written.

Last week, Mr Hayward rejected accusations that he was a “paper Bahamian,” saying he and his family identify as Bahamians and that his “life, history and future” are in The Bahamas.



