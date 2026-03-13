Happy Birthday Eileen Dupuch-Carron

Staff of The Tribune today celebrate the 96th birthday of the Right Honourable Eileen Dupuch-Carron — pilot, barrister-at-law, mother, artist and one of the most influential figures in Bahamian journalism.

Described by many political pundits as the “Iron Lady”, she holds the Guinness World Records title for the longest-serving publisher and editor in the world — her 63 years eclipsing the record set by her father, the late crusading journalist Sir Etienne Dupuch.

Mrs Carron, who succeeded her father as editor and publisher of The Tribune in 1972, spent more than six decades at the helm of the newspaper, helping shape public debate and champion the principles of a free and independent press.

Colleagues and readers across The Bahamas have extended warm birthday wishes to Mrs Carron, who is currently recovering from a recent stay in hospital. Family members say she is doing well and continuing to recuperate.

Her leadership of The Tribune has spanned generations of Bahamians and some of the most significant periods in the nation’s modern history, including the years surrounding independence and the country’s development as a modern democracy.

Born in Nassau on March 13, 1930, Mrs Carron is the eldest daughter of Sir Etienne and Lady Dupuch. She grew up immersed in the world of journalism and public service that would ultimately define her life’s work.

Her academic journey took her abroad, where she studied philosophy at St Michael’s College at the University of Toronto, earned a master’s degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism, and studied law at King’s College, University of London. She was called to the English Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1962 and later that same year to the Bahamas Bar, becoming the second Bahamian woman admitted to practise law in the country.

Although qualified as a barrister, Mrs Carron chose journalism as her calling. She joined The Tribune in 1962 and ten years later succeeded her father as editor and publisher. She is now the most senior female barrister-at-law in the nation.

Under her leadership, The Tribune continued its long tradition of independent reporting and outspoken editorial commentary, with Mrs Carron earning a reputation for fearless writing on national issues.

Her editorials attracted international attention and, on more than one occasion, were read into the official record of the United States Senate, reflecting the global reach of her commentary on matters affecting The Bahamas.

Mrs Carron’s career includes several pioneering achievements. In her early 20s, she became the first Bahamian woman to earn her pilot’s licence.

In 1993, she became the first chief executive officer of a private radio station with the launch of The People’s Radio Station (100.3).

Her contributions to journalism and national development have earned numerous honours, including being named a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by Queen Elizabeth II.

She has also been recognised internationally for her work in journalism and press freedom and was honoured by the Zonta Clubs of New Providence as a “Living Legend”.

Among those paying tribute was former Managing Editor Stephen Hunt, who said: “To a pioneer woman pilot, who soared in business, fought for freedom of the press, and led the way as the finest journalist in The Bahamas, may you have a fabulous 96th birthday.”

Former Tribune Staff Reporter, Chief Reporter and News Editor Paul Turnquest also reflected on Mrs Carron’s impact on generations of journalists.

“Few people have had as profound an impact on Bahamian journalism as Eileen Carron,” he said. “When I was starting out in my career at The Tribune, she was always someone you could call for advice, encouragement, and the kind of wisdom that only comes from a lifetime devoted to the craft.”

He added: “The Bahamas is a richer, more vibrant, and freer nation today because of the work she did, and insisted must be done, over the course of her extraordinary career.”

Tribune Editor-in-Chief David Leigh remarked: “I first met Mrs Carron a year ago at a party to celebrate her 95th birthday. There were people queueing up to have their photo taken with her — it was a little like meeting The Queen! She is a remarkable lady whose legacy will, of course, be impossible to match. It is a great honour to be following in her footsteps.”

As she marks her 96th birthday today, staff at The Tribune join readers across the country in wishing Mrs Carron continued strength, good health and a full recovery.