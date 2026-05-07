Petty promises 300 crown land deeds

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PLP candidate Sylvanus Petty said the government plans to distribute more than 300 Crown land grants in North Eleuthera, making the pledge at a campaign rally Tuesday night amid scrutiny over how Crown land is being handled during the election season.

Mr Petty, the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for North Eleuthera, made the announcement as he promoted what he described as infrastructure and development gains under the Davis administration across North Eleuthera, including Harbour Island, Current Island, Spanish Wells and Russell Island.

“We are granting over 300 Crown land grants in North Eleuthera,” Mr Petty said. “The prime minister promised me that he would be back in five days to deliver the Crown land.”

The pledge drew cheers and the sound of horns from PLP supporters as Mr Petty cast the initiative as part of a broader push to expand opportunity for residents and encourage Bahamians to remain in or return to Family Island communities.

His remarks came days after The Tribune reported that PLP candidate for East Grand Bahama Dr Monique Pratt faced criticism after telling supporters at a rally that she had Crown land deeds “in my possession” and had been instructed by Prime Minister Philip Davis to release them to residents.

Those comments prompted the Free National Movement to question transparency, political patronage and whether Crown land allocations were being handled through campaign platforms rather than official government channels.

Mr Petty linked the planned grants in North Eleuthera to wider development plans for Current Island and other northern settlements.

“We gotta make sure Current Island be very, very, very, very, very popular, very populated, because they deserve it,” he said.

The Crown land pledge formed part of a wider speech in which Mr Petty defended his record over four years as the constituency’s representative and outlined projects he said were completed during the PLP’s term in office.

“I did not do it for fame or for favor,” Mr Petty told supporters at the rally. “I did it to advance the communities and the people of North Eleuthera.”

He also said the government improved power generation capacity in Harbour Island, expanded water storage by more than 7.5m gallons and secured permanent and pensionable jobs for constituents.

Mr Petty also cited road works, a new dock in Harbour Island and water-related projects in Spanish Wells and Russell Island.

As the election campaign intensifies, Mr Petty urged supporters to keep backing the governing party.

“This is no time to turn back,” he said. “We moving forward.”