PM promises sweeping reforms on election eve

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE PLP and FNM neared the end of their campaigns with contrasting election-eve appeals over the weekend, as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis urged voters to give his administration a second term to expand housing, healthcare and job training, while Opposition Leader Michael Pintard accused the governing party of lies, corruption and calling an early election to dodge scrutiny.

The duelling final pitches came before Bahamians vote in tomorrow’s general election, with both leaders trying to frame the choice before voters as either a continuation of what the PLP calls progress or a rejection of what the FNM calls failed and dishonest leadership. At the PLP’s mass rally at Clifford Park on Saturday night, Mr Davis promised sweeping reforms if returned to office, including expanded affordable housing, stronger protections for renters, broader healthcare access, new training programmes and faster approvals for entrepreneurs and developers.

At the FNM’s rally at Savannah Sound Park in Eleuthera, Mr Pintard argued that the PLP had betrayed public trust and should be removed from office, accusing the governing party of misleading Bahamians about the FNM’s plans and failing to protect the country’s sovereignty and finances.

Mr Davis, addressing thousands of jubilant supporters at Clifford Park, defended his administration’s record while outlining what he said continued progress would look like under a second PLP term. He was brought on stage to “Goodness of God” as supporters cheered and camera lights illuminated the crowd during an evening that featured speeches from PLP candidates, performances, fireworks and repeated calls for support.

Flanked by party candidates, Mr Davis said a re-elected PLP government would train 25,000 Bahamians through the Upskill Bahamas initiative by 2031 and build on programmes already introduced, including the National Apprenticeship Programme.

He also pledged to build new BTVI campuses and a new PHA academy and to continue developing the creative economy.

“For too long, we have watched some of our writers in this country to get their education, build their careers and they don’t come back home because the opportunity was not here, because the path home was not clear,” he said.

“So we are not just educating young Bahamians. We are building a country where people will stay and build both their careers and our country.”

Mr Davis said continued progress would also mean greater access to affordable housing, pledging to expand the rent-to-own programme while prioritising essential workers such as nurses, teachers and law enforcement officers.

He said a re-elected PLP government would strengthen protections for renters by introducing mandatory housing standards and a residential tenancy authority, while also launching a programme to return distressed properties to the affordable housing market.

“For every Bahamian who wants a path to ownership, this government is going to offer significantly increased help in building that path,” he added.

On healthcare, Mr Davis pointed to ongoing clinic renovations and plans for new hospitals while announcing additional measures under a second PLP term.

He said health insurance coverage would be extended to all public servants, including Bahamian contract workers, and National Health Insurance drug coverage would be expanded.

He also announced plans for a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline and said telemedicine and mobile clinics would be introduced to Family Island health facilities within the next three years.

The catastrophic healthcare fund would also be expanded to help prevent families from being financially overwhelmed by unexpected medical diagnoses, he said.

Mr Davis said his administration would also try to cut bureaucracy for Bahamian entrepreneurs by introducing a single digital application process allowing people to register a company, obtain a business licence, register with NIB and receive a tax identification number through one form.

He said the government is building a unified development approval portal with mandatory decision timelines so applications are not left unanswered for months.

“This is the kind of country that we want to continue to build. This is the kind of progress we want to bring about. And the FNM, what is their plan?” he said.

Mr Davis also attacked the FNM’s leadership team, calling them petty, spiteful and weak.

In an apparent message to Mr Pintard, he warned that the prime minister’s job carries serious responsibility and requires the right temperament and the ability to work with everyone.

“This not a job for those with anger management issues. But above all, people have to be able to trust your judgment,” he said.

He also pushed back against the FNM’s claim that “the ground has shifted” after last week’s SOS rally at the Old Carnival Grounds, urging PLP supporters to instead take note of the turnout at Clifford Park.

In Eleuthera, Mr Pintard sharpened his attack on the PLP, saying the governing party had repeatedly lied to voters.

He criticised the administration over national sovereignty, pointing to an alleged rise in scam marriages and saying he supports people who come to The Bahamas legally but would punish those who abuse the system.

“If two persons fall in love, one from elsewhere, one from here, I celebrate love.” Mr Pintard said. “They should be entitled to all the rights. But for those who fake love to make paper, we don’t rate you. We rate our laws.”

“And so tonight we have an opportunity to send a message to the PLP to let them know we need new leadership in the country that will protect the sovereignty of the country.”

Mr Pintard said “PLP is consistent in telling lies”.

He denied the PLP’s claim that the FNM would cancel the school lunch programme, saying the FNM supports the programme and started it.

He also denied claims that an FNM government would fire public servants and postal workers, criticising Mr Davis over the handling of women fired from social services.

“Philip was in charge when the member of parliament for Marathon fired women in social services,” Mr Pintard said.

“What did Davis do? He did absolutely nothing to protect those Bahamian women, more than 90 percent of those in urban renewal, more than 95 percent were fired under Philip.”

Mr Pintard said Family Island residents need reliable access to banking services and promised that an FNM government would modernise the post office.

“We are going to bring banking back to family islands throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas,” he said. “It is possible for us to forgive or reduce the business license fees that banks pay the government so we can put commercial banks in a position where they can return to the Family Islands.”

He said an FNM government would tackle corruption in public agencies without firing civil servants.

“We make no apology for wanting better for you,” he said. “They can run as many ads as they want so you don’t have to see brothers and sisters arrested for putting their hand in the cookie jar. We will change it and we will make it better without one single person being fired.”

Mr Pintard said he never fired anyone while leading two ministries and would not start now.

He also pledged to introduce a national lottery, with funds going toward sports, culture, education, environmental protection and youth development.

He promised to increase subsidies to agriculture and improve access to education for students with special needs, including autism.

Mr Pintard claimed Mr Davis was clinging to power at a stage in life when he should be enjoying retirement with his grandchildren.

“Philip says we are desperate for power, I say he is desperate to keep power,” he said.

Mr Pintard also claimed Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper did not tell the truth when he said $120m from the sale of the Grand Lucayan was in the bank.

He alleged that Mr Davis called an early election to avoid presenting the budget because the deficit was wider.

“The PLP with no Dorian and no COVID has added $2 billion on our national debt,” he said. “The VAT was supposed to be collected to pay down the debt but it has grown. The country was earning a billion dollars extra under Davis and Chester but you don’t know where the money is.”

Mr Pintard alleged that while the government is largely broke, the PLP is “flush” with money.



