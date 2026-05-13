COI plays major election spoiler as Bain falls short in Pinewood

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Coalition of Independents failed to win a seat in yesterday’s general election, but it cemented its status as a spoiler that the major parties can no longer dismiss, siphoning off protest votes that might otherwise have strengthened the Free National Movement, especially in New Providence.

The party performed strongly in Pinewood, where leader Lincoln Bain nearly unseated Progressive Liberal Party incumbent Myles Laroda. Early projections showing him leading the race sent social media into a frenzy.

Mr Laroda eventually held the seat with 1,446 votes, while Mr Bain finished second with 1,132 votes. Free National Movement candidate Denarii Rolle trailed behind. This was the first time a COI candidate had gained more votes than a major political party candidate in a race.

The result marked a significant improvement for Mr Bain, who received 579 votes — roughly 17 percent of ballots cast — in Pinewood in the 2021 general election.

Elsewhere, COI candidates posted performances that reinforced the party’s growing influence. In Englerston, Faith Percentie received more votes than FNM candidate Heather McDonald, even as PLP incumbent Glenys Hanna-Martin retained the seat for a sixth consecutive term.

Several COI candidates also retained their deposits after receiving at least ten percent of the vote in their constituencies, showing that the party did more than merely appear on the ballot. It carved out a measurable bloc of voters frustrated with the major parties.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard warned before election day that COI and independent candidates could split the opposition vote. After conceding, he repeated that view, saying their presence helped the PLP.

“We made the point during the election that a vote for the COI or a vote for an independent, it's a vote for the PLP,” he said. “So, we understand that clearly.”

The COI’s rise has been powered by a hard-edged message on immigration and distrust of the political establishment. Oftentimes over the past five years, the party aroused the attention of the Bahamian public far more than the FNM could.

Speaking to supporters after the result, Mr Bain rejected former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s previous claim that elections in The Bahamas could not be stolen.

Mr Bain alleged that Mr Laroda’s vote count “jumped” during tabulation after earlier trends suggested he was on pace to win Pinewood.

He specifically questioned the handling of advanced poll ballots, claiming election officials failed to maintain proper accountability during tabulation.

Despite disputing the result, he urged supporters not to lose heart, saying political change would require long-term organisation and sacrifice.

“Nothing worth having is easy,” he said. “The fight has just begun.”

He called on COI supporters to become more active in future elections by monitoring polling stations and participating in recounts.

“You cannot go to war without enough soldiers,” he said. “We shouldn’t have one poll that doesn’t have three people watching.”

Mr Bain framed the dispute as part of a broader fight for electoral reform, comparing it to earlier political changes in The Bahamas.

“The PLP didn’t win until they lobbied for one man, one vote,” he said. “The FNM had to get the purple finger system going on to stop people from voting several times.”

He argued that weaknesses in the electoral process must now be addressed in a similar way.



