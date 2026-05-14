AAIA will not investigate circumstances of plane crash just outside Bahamian jurisdiction

THE Air Accident Investigation Authority said it will not be launching an investigation into a plane carrying passengers that crashed in waters off Florida’s coast Tuesday since the incident happened outside Bahamian jurisdiction.

The AAIA said 11 people, some of whom are Bahamians, were on board the aircraft that departed Abaco enroute to Grand Bahama before the pilot declared an emergency and crashed some 50 miles NW of Vero Beach, Florida.

All passengers were rescued. However, three sustained minor injuries and their condition remains unknown.

“Based on information presently available, the occurrence appears to have taken place outside the territorial waters of The Bahamas,” the AAIA’s statement said.

The authority said relevant authorities, including the State of Registry, Panama and the State of Design and Manufacture, the United States of America, have been notified and advised of its intention to not investigate based on the reported location of the incident.

The AAIA, however, said it stands ready to provide assistance or coordination support to the authority undertaking an investigation.

In the meantime, it said it will not speculate on the cause of the crash, the condition of the aircraft, the extent of injuries or damage.