Golding criticises lack of campaign finance laws

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN elections remain wide open to the influence of money because successive governments have failed to pass campaign finance laws despite years of warnings, former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding said yesterday.

Mr Golding, chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer Group, criticised the lack of progress during a press conference at the British Colonial, where the group presented its preliminary assessment of the 2026 general election.

He said the issue has been repeatedly flagged by observer missions, but reform has not followed. He recalled jokingly telling the Secretary General that international bodies could spend another century sending observers to The Bahamas to make the same recommendations, only to have them ignored.

“As I said before, I don't think even the Commonwealth Secretariat and throw in OAS and throw in CARICOM, I don't believe that they alone will be able to persuade the reforms that are necessary,” he said.

“The people of The Bahamas need to make this their business. It is their democracy. It is their future. Politicians, you know, can afford not to listen to the Commonwealth Secretariat, but they are not refusing to listen to the people, and therefore much of the hope has to depend on the level of activism that the people in The Bahamas display.”

Campaign finance reform has been raised for years and repeatedly promised by the major political parties, but has never been implemented.

In 2024, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said campaign finance reform was not among his administration’s priorities, despite earlier promises to advance it.

Mr Golding said it is not unusual for political parties to embrace reform proposals while in opposition, only for that urgency to fade once they form government. He described it as a pattern he has seen across Commonwealth countries.

The absence of campaign finance laws stood out during this election cycle amid heightened activity by candidates offering gifts and vouchers, which some critics said amounted to vote buying. Privately, FNM insiders say the PLP flooded the country with money.

Mr Golding said small countries like The Bahamas, where constituencies have relatively few voters, are especially vulnerable to the influence of money and potential vote buying.

He warned that wealthy candidates or parties could calculate how many votes they need to win and use financial resources to secure support.

“This is something that worries us,” he said.

Mr Golding proposed registering political parties, saying they wield too much influence to continue operating anonymously.

He also recommended laws to cap political donations from people and businesses, as well as limits on campaign spending by candidates and political parties.

Violations of those rules, he said, should attract significant sanctions.

Mr Golding also recommended a code of conduct for political parties and candidates, saying such guidelines could help regulate campaign behaviour and curb personal attacks on opponents, particularly on social media.