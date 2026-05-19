PM defends large Cabinet size - Pintard says backbench silenced

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis defended the size of his Cabinet yesterday, saying he needed the “best hands-on deck” to deliver on the PLP’s expanded mandate.

His comments came as Opposition Leader Michael Pintard accused the government of weakening parliamentary oversight by placing most of its elected MPs inside Cabinet, leaving too few government backbenchers to scrutinise the administration from within.

The PLP won 33 of 41 seats in the May 12 general election, a landslide that gave Mr Davis broad control of Parliament. However, the administration has faced criticism after unveiling the largest Cabinet in Bahamian history: a 29-member ministerial team that includes 21 Cabinet ministers, seven ministers of state and the prime minister.

The line-up is larger than the 22-member Cabinet Mr Davis appointed after taking office in 2021 and far bigger than the first ministerial team appointed by the Minnis administration after the Free National Movement won office in 2017, when the government began with 13 Cabinet ministers and three ministers of state.

The new Davis administration gives The Bahamas roughly one minister for every 14,000 residents, based on a population of just over 400,000. The figure is striking compared with larger Caribbean countries, including Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, whose ministerial teams are in the same broad range despite having far larger populations.

Speaking as nine senators were sworn in, Mr Davis said the government made commitments ranging from immediate priorities to long-term national goals and needed the right people in place to execute them.

“We also need the best hands-on deck,” he said. “At the beginning of our last term, some questioned the need to grow the number of appointments to the administration. However, it is because we took the approach that we did that we're able to make the kind of progress that we did, which resulted in the vote of confidence the Bahamian people invested in us.”

“Now that the task ahead is even greater, it must bring to bear all the talents at hand to help us deliver on our commitments.”

Mr Davis also defended the size of his Cabinet after the PLP’s 2021 election victory, when he said the scale of the country’s problems required an “all hands on deck” approach.

Mr Pintard, who was sworn in as opposition leader, said the size of the administration raises serious questions about accountability, especially because the majority of elected government MPs now hold Cabinet posts.

“One of the reasons we have to be vigilant in making sure we hold this government accountable is the government clearly has silenced the backbench of its own party,” he said.

Mr Pintard said the arrangement leaves little room for independent scrutiny from government MPs.

“It is not an appropriate situation where the majority of elected members are cabinet members because what you want is healthy, robust discussion on issues and room for disagreement,” he said.

“Backbenchers expected to hold the cabinet accountable to a large extent, but we knew in advance that this is not an administration that's interested in dissent. We've seen that in multiple ways, and so we're not surprised.”

Mr Pintard also questioned the financial implications of the appointments.

“It would be good for you to ask, what is the price tag that comes with such appointments?” he said.

Mr Pintard said the opposition would “oppose when necessary and support when appropriate” while carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

Asked about voter turnout, Mr Pintard said both the opposition and the government had failed to inspire Bahamians, causing many to become disaffected from the political system. He said policymakers have significant work to do to rebuild public trust.

He said the FNM is reviewing all factors behind its general election defeat.

“We're actually still assessing all of the reasons, including the personnel, starting at the top, so we are prepared to take a sober, candid look at what worked, what didn't work, and then make adjustments, so nothing is off the table,” he said.

Mr Pintard said he is “honoured” that the FNM executive council and members-elect have supported his return as leader, adding that he will “honour their confidence with diligence”.