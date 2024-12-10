US indictment involving Bahamian officers ‘had errors’, says Cooper

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper said a US federal indictment making explosive corruption allegations about law enforcement officers had “errors”.

He did not elaborate.

The indictment said police officers helped smuggle cocaine through various ports, including critical airports.

Mr Cooper said the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) complies with international security standards.

He said he doesn’t have specific details of what happened at the LPIA and other airports but said those named in the indictment are “not employees of the airport” or the Airport Authority.

He said the indictment does not reflect on the integrity of LPIA’s operations.

“LPIA and all airports in The Bahamas comply with ICAO rules, comply with the rules of TSA, comply with the rules of the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas,” he said.

“Suffice to say, I am very proud of the team of Airport Authority security officers led by BK Bonamy, a decorated former policeman,” he said.

He did not confirm whether the government is launching its own investigation but emphasised the importance of corrective measures if necessary.

“The government of The Bahamas is naturally concerned with taking steps to address the issues that we’ve been made aware of,” he said. “When we get further information of any offences that may have occurred through any of the airports, we will learn from those lessons and, if necessary, we will make corrective steps.”

“I am reasonably assured that, to the best of our ability and our knowledge, we are applying the international standards for security.”