US indictment involving Bahamian officers ‘had errors’, says Cooper

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper said a US federal indictment making explosive corruption allegations about law enforcement officers had “errors”.
He did not elaborate.
The indictment said police officers helped smuggle cocaine through various ports, including critical airports.
Mr Cooper said the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) complies with international security standards.
He said he doesn’t have specific details of what happened at the LPIA and other airports but said those named in the indictment are “not employees of the airport” or the Airport Authority.
He said the indictment does not reflect on the integrity of LPIA’s operations.
“LPIA and all airports in The Bahamas comply with ICAO rules, comply with the rules of TSA, comply with the rules of the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas,” he said.
“Suffice to say, I am very proud of the team of Airport Authority security officers led by BK Bonamy, a decorated former policeman,” he said.
He did not confirm whether the government is launching its own investigation but emphasised the importance of corrective measures if necessary.
“The government of The Bahamas is naturally concerned with taking steps to address the issues that we’ve been made aware of,” he said. “When we get further information of any offences that may have occurred through any of the airports, we will learn from those lessons and, if necessary, we will make corrective steps.”
“I am reasonably assured that, to the best of our ability and our knowledge, we are applying the international standards for security.”
TalRussell 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Do it and say it and mean it and in front of the popoulaces'. ---- Comrades, I watched the video in which the President of Guyana Ali chewed up and spat out ministers, permanent secretaries, engineers, and other officials over a huge number of Government projects being four or more months behind schedule. I have never seen such a name-and-shame effort, but that is what it probably would take to get efficiency in Government projects. All those ministers and Government officials who usually act high and mighty were appropriately cut down to size. I now know whom I will complain to when NIS, Regional Ministry, GRO, Education, Health, Water, Housing, Home Affairs people and others don’t respond. It’s a toxic culture when Government people don’t do their jobs efficiently, and where a culture of “nobody cares” predominates across Government. The poor people suffer. Ali chewed up and spat out ministers, permanent secretaries, engineers, and other officials over a huge number of Government projects being four or more months behind schedule. I have never seen such a name-and-shame effort, but that is what it probably would take to get efficiency in Government projects. All those ministers and Government officials who usually act high and mighty were appropriately cut down to size. The Popoulaces' have a right to know whom they will complain to when NIS, Regional Ministry, GRO, Education, Health, Water, Housing, Home Affairs people and others don’t respond. It’s a toxic culture when Government people don’t do their jobs efficiently, and where a culture of “nobody cares” predominates across Government. The middle class, seniors and poor popoulaces' will suffer the most." ----
Sickened 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Not sure that the argument that 'certain individuals were not employees of the airport' matters much if those individuals ultimately gained access to parts of the airport that are for restricted for employees only.
IslandWarrior 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
Deputy Prime Minister Cooper, I am surprised by your decision to challenge the DEA's intelligence and investigative processes publicly. Having worked with such agencies in the past, I can attest that their surveillance and case-building are exhaustive, with meticulous attention to detail before any case is presented to a grand jury. This is not an area where conjecture or deflection serves well. I strongly advise reserving public commentary until the trial concludes and all evidence is presented. Premature statements can only complicate matters further.
moncurcool 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
You cannnot make up the nonsense these dudes say.
Maybe the foreign affairs minister gave him that to say
TalRussell 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Pay close attention video how the President responds @ 41:08 / 1:29:43
Baha10 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
Perhaps we could offer President Ali Citizenship and invite him to take over as Captain of our rapidly sinking Ship, if not already sunk !?!
trueBahamian 51 minutes ago
Isn't his statements contradictory? You are complying with all international standards, blah blah blah but if you're failing somewhere you will fix it. Wouldn't that mean you're nit fully compliant? If drugs and guns are moving through there must be a failure where you're not complying. He says there are errors in the indictment. Really? Lawyers prepare indictments. A mistake can lead to a case being thrown out. So, let's think, a lawyer would be careful in the wording of a legal document. Is he confusing statements in the media with what is in the indictment? Whether we do this dance about LPIA or the Port or whether the police officer worked at the airport or next to the chicken shack it's an embarrassment for the country. Did Chester understand that? Error in indictment! The best thing he could do is be quiet.
